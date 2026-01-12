Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ofcom has launched a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s X after its AI tool Grok was used to generate sexualised images of women and children.

The UK regulator said it was responding to “deeply concerning” reports about the images and will investigate whether X has complied with UK laws.

The prime minister has repeatedly said Ofcom, which has the power to effectively ban X in the UK, has the government’s “full support to take action” on the matter.

In a statement, Ofcom said it will determine whether X “has complied with its duties to protect people in the UK from content that is illegal”.

The decision to launch the formal investigation was made after Ofcom reviewed available evidence “as a matter of urgency”. It was launched under the Online Safety Act, which gives the regulator the power to fine X or ban it.

open image in gallery In a statement, Ofcom said it will determine whether X “has complied with its duties to protect people in the UK from content that is illegal” ( PA Archive )

The investigation has been welcomed by technology secretary Liz Kendall, who will give further detail on the government’s response in the Commons later on Monday.

The platform has faced global backlash in recent days after its AI tool was repeatedly used to generate undressed images of people without consent.

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) also confirmed the tool had been used to create “criminal imagery of children aged between 11 and 13”.

The formal investigation comes after the regulator made “urgent contact” with X on January 5 to ask it to explain what steps it will take to protect UK users and set a “firm deadline” of January 9, which it said X had met.

The regulator said: “There have been deeply concerning reports of the Grok AI chatbot account on X being used to create and share undressed images of people – which may amount to intimate image abuse or pornography – and sexualised images of children that may amount to child sexual abuse material.”

open image in gallery Elon Musk’s AI programme Grok has sparked outrage after allowing users to create sexualised images of women and children (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

The use of Grok to create sexually explicit content has prompted a wave of concern among ministers who have expressed support for a UK ban if Ofcom decided to block access to the platform.

Ms Kendall said: “I welcome Ofcom’s urgency in launching a formal investigation today.

“It is vital that Ofcom complete this investigation swiftly because the public – and most importantly the victims – will not accept any delay.

“The content created and shared using Grok in recent days has been deeply disturbing and I will be updating Parliament later today on the Government’s response.”

Trade secretary Peter Kyle, who previously served as technology secretary, told Sky News X “is not doing enough to keep its customers safe online”.

Deputy prime minister David Lammy said he had raised the “horrendous, horrific situation” with US vice president JD Vance, who agreed, he said, that it was “entirely unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, Downing Street suggested the government was open to leaving X if the company did not act.

open image in gallery The prime minister has repeatedly said Ofcom, which has the power to effectively ban X in the UK, has the government’s “full support to take action” on the matter. ( PA Wire )

The prime minister’s official spokesman said the government’s focus was on “protecting children” but was keeping its presence on X “under review”, adding: “I think we’ve been clear that all options are on the table.”

Earlier, Mr Kyle had told ITV News he was “open-minded” on the issue, but would stay on the platform “for now” in order to communicate with people “who get their information from there”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said she believes banning X is the “wrong answer”.

Speaking before the investigation was launched, she said: “I think banning X is the wrong answer.

“I’m not even sure what question it is that they’re answering.

“What we are seeing is a Labour government that did not have a plan, and they’re just throwing out random policies, probably to distract from the fact that they’re putting businesses in a very difficult position.

“What was happening was the business rates discussion, lots of pubs complaining, and then all of a sudden, Labour talks about banning X.

“I don’t think that’s a serious solution.”

open image in gallery In response to ministers’ threats, Mr Musk has accused the UK Government of being “fascist” and trying to curb free speech ( Getty Images )

In response to ministers’ threats, Mr Musk has accused the government of being “fascist” and trying to curb free speech.

Responding to a post on X claiming the UK arrests more people for social media posts than “any other country on earth”, Mr Musk wrote: “Real fascism is arresting thousands of people for social media posts.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also expressed fears the government will end up “suppressing free speech”.

Speaking at a press conference in central London, Mr Farage said: “Nothing from the current set of regulators in government would surprise me when it comes to the suppression of free speech.

“Do we like and welcome the particular feature on Grok that has made the news over the weekend? No. But let’s talk to Grok.

“They have already made one or two steps in our direction. My fear is we will end up suppressing Grok and further suppressing free speech and we do not want to do that.”