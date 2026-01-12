UK Grok ban live: Government to give update on X deepfake row after Musk lashes out over Ofcom probe
The government is expected to provide an update over X’s deepfake row after Liz Kendall said she would back Ofcom if it rules the social media site should be banned in the UK.
The technology secretary cited concerns over the social media platform’s AI, Grok, which was being used to generate sexually explicit deepfake images. She said on Friday that she expects the regulator to provide an update in a matter of days.
Elon Musk, the owner of the platform, attacked the UK government over its threats, branding it as “fascist” and claiming it wanted “any excuse for censorship”.
Ms Kendall said: “Sexually manipulating images of women and children is despicable and abhorrent.
“It is an insult and totally unacceptable for Grok to still allow this if you’re willing to pay for it. I expect Ofcom to use the full legal powers Parliament has given them.”
Sir Keir Starmer has also warned that UK access to the social media platform could be blocked after “unlawful” and “disgusting” images were generated and criticised changes to the chatbot.
US compares a potential ban on X to Putin's Russia
A key figure in Donald Trump’s administration has struck out at the UK’s threats against X, comparing a potential ban to Vladimir Putin’s Russia.
In a series of posts on X, Sarah Rogers, the US State Department’s under-secretary for public diplomacy, said the UK was “contemplating a Russia-style X ban, to protect them from bikini images”.
Elon Musk, the owner of X, also hit out against the threats, claiming the UK government wanted “any excuse for censorship”.
Since we know the British government wants to make sure women are safe both online and offline (thus contemplating a Russia-style @X ban, to protect them from bikini images), here’s more from Wikipedia on cousin marriage — and its connection to honor killing. pic.twitter.com/MIjxbZQOBX— Under Secretary of State Sarah B. Rogers (@UnderSecPD) January 11, 2026
Elon Musk has faced public backlash after his Grok AI was being used to generate sexually explicit images of women and children.
