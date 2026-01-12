Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Liveupdated

UK Grok ban live: Government to give update on X deepfake row after Musk lashes out over Ofcom probe

The government is due to provide an update on X’s deepfake row on Monday

The controversy that led Elon Musk to restrict X's Grok

The government is expected to provide an update over X’s deepfake row after Liz Kendall said she would back Ofcom if it rules the social media site should be banned in the UK.

The technology secretary cited concerns over the social media platform’s AI, Grok, which was being used to generate sexually explicit deepfake images. She said on Friday that she expects the regulator to provide an update in a matter of days.

Elon Musk, the owner of the platform, attacked the UK government over its threats, branding it as “fascist” and claiming it wanted “any excuse for censorship”.

Ms Kendall said: “Sexually manipulating images of women and children is despicable and abhorrent.

“It is an insult and totally unacceptable for Grok to still allow this if you’re willing to pay for it. I expect Ofcom to use the full legal powers Parliament has given them.”

Sir Keir Starmer has also warned that UK access to the social media platform could be blocked after “unlawful” and “disgusting” images were generated and criticised changes to the chatbot.

US compares a potential ban on X to Putin's Russia

A key figure in Donald Trump’s administration has struck out at the UK’s threats against X, comparing a potential ban to Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

In a series of posts on X, Sarah Rogers, the US State Department’s under-secretary for public diplomacy, said the UK was “contemplating a Russia-style X ban, to protect them from bikini images”.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, also hit out against the threats, claiming the UK government wanted “any excuse for censorship”.

Harriette Boucher12 January 2026 09:25

Government to announce next steps over X deepfake row

The government is due to announce its next steps over its row with X, after technology secretary Liz Kendall said she would support a decision from Ofcom to ban the social media platform in the UK.

Elon Musk has faced public backlash after his Grok AI was being used to generate sexually explicit images of women and children.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: “Sexually manipulating images of women and children is despicable and abhorrent.

“It is an insult and totally unacceptable for Grok to still allow this if you’re willing to pay for it. I expect Ofcom to use the full legal powers Parliament has given them.”

Liz Kendall said she would back regulator Ofcom if it decided to effectively block X if it failed to comply with UK laws (Ben Whitley/PA)
Harriette Boucher12 January 2026 08:54

