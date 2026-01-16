Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mikel Arteta explains level Viktor Gyokeres must reach to succeed at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta wants Viktor Gyokeres to become more consistent at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta wants Viktor Gyokeres to become more consistent at Arsenal (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Mikel Arteta has challenged Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres to maintain the high standards he set during the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Wednesday.
  • Gyokeres scored and assisted in Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Chelsea, securing a narrow first-leg advantage in the Carabao Cup.
  • Despite Arsenal leading the Premier League and Champions League, Gyokeres has experienced an inconsistent first season, marked by injury.
  • Arteta believes the £55m summer signing will be crucial in Arsenal's bid for the Premier League title, and wants him to maintain a “really good and consistent” level to be a success at the club.
  • Arsenal are set to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with a potential opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.
