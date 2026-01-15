Gary Neville comments during Arsenal game trigger 576 complaints to Ofcom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comments made by Gary Neville during Sky Sports’ coverage of Arsenal’s game against Liverpool last week led to 576 complaints to Ofcom, the Press Association understands.

According to reports, the complaints received by the broadcasting regulator were prompted specifically by Neville’s criticism of the conduct of Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, who pushed injured opponent Conor Bradley late in the game.

Bradley suffered a serious knee injury during the 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium last Thursday and was lying on the ground when Martinelli dropped the ball on him and attempted to push him off the pitch.

Former Manchester United full-back Neville, co-commentating, said: “You can’t push him off the pitch. You cannot do that. That is so poor. An apology is needed. Bradley is being stretchered off. I’m fuming with Martinelli to be honest.

“I don’t know how the Liverpool players didn’t go over and absolutely whack him to be honest with you and take a red card. Absolutely disgraceful, that.”

Bradley has since had surgery which has ruled him out of the remainder of the domestic campaign, while Martinelli apologised for his actions post-match.

The number of complaints received is recorded in Ofcom’s weekly audience report and was the highest for any programme for the period January 6 to 12. No other programme received more than 50 complaints.