Gary Neville comments during Arsenal game trigger 576 complaints to Ofcom

The complaints were reportedly prompted by Neville’s fierce criticism of Gabriel Martinelli for pushing the injured Conor Bradley.

Gary Neville’s comments during the Arsenal-Liverpool game triggered more than 500 Ofcom complaints (David Davies/PA).
Gary Neville’s comments during the Arsenal-Liverpool game triggered more than 500 Ofcom complaints (David Davies/PA). (PA Wire)

Comments made by Gary Neville during Sky Sports’ coverage of Arsenal’s game against Liverpool last week led to 576 complaints to Ofcom, the Press Association understands.

According to reports, the complaints received by the broadcasting regulator were prompted specifically by Neville’s criticism of the conduct of Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, who pushed injured opponent Conor Bradley late in the game.

Bradley suffered a serious knee injury during the 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium last Thursday and was lying on the ground when Martinelli dropped the ball on him and attempted to push him off the pitch.

Former Manchester United full-back Neville, co-commentating, said: “You can’t push him off the pitch. You cannot do that. That is so poor. An apology is needed. Bradley is being stretchered off. I’m fuming with Martinelli to be honest.

“I don’t know how the Liverpool players didn’t go over and absolutely whack him to be honest with you and take a red card. Absolutely disgraceful, that.”

Bradley has since had surgery which has ruled him out of the remainder of the domestic campaign, while Martinelli apologised for his actions post-match.

The number of complaints received is recorded in Ofcom’s weekly audience report and was the highest for any programme for the period January 6 to 12. No other programme received more than 50 complaints.

