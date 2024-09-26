Finding the right colour mascara enhanced my green eyes

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara in burgundy haze
- Size: 7.2ml
- Type: Tubing, non-waterproof
- Cruelty-free: No
- Why we love it
- Lengthens lashes
- Doesn’t weigh lashes down
- Leaves green eyes looking brighter
- Take note
- Not as red/pinky upon application
Admittedly, when I first saw the colour on the spoolie, I was slightly nervous. As it turns out, I needn’t have been as the baby pink of the plastic beneath the formula actually makes the mascara look more intimidating than it does on the lashes themselves.
I was shocked that I could hardly tell the difference between the burgundy and my usual black/brown mascara – if anything, I was a little disappointed that I didn’t see a pop of pinky-red on my lashes. But when you compare the finish of the burgundy against the black, that’s when you can really see the colour its afforded your pupils.
In the above image, you can see how the black mascara has actually shaded the green in my eyes whereas the burgundy has lightened the greenier tinges around the centre.
I find it 10 times more versatile than I thought it would be, and, as I did anticipate, both the black and burgundy left my lashes looking lengthened, volumised and defined – perhaps even better on the latter front with the burgundy formula. Not to mention the colour didn’t budge in either case throughout my full day’s wear. Not a smudge or imprint.