Super Typhoon Yagi live: China braces for biggest storm in decade as schools shut and flights cancelled
Hainan’s Haikou airport will halt all flights as Yagi intensifies
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
China is bracing for the arrival of Super Typhoon Yagi, expected to be the strongest storm in nearly a decade, as schools were shut and flights cancelled.
Yagi has intensified into a super typhoon and is already bringing high winds and rain to the Chinese coast. Its epicentre is currently located 610 km southeast of Zhanjiang City in Guangdong province.
Moving westward at 10-15 kmph, it is churning towards China’s southern provinces. It will have the biggest impact on Guangdong and Hainan, with landfall expected between Qionghai and Dianbai on Friday.
Authorities have suspended trains and boats in Hainan, closed schools across southern China, including in Hong Kong and Macau, and are considering raising Hong Kong’s third-highest typhoon alert.
Hainan’s Haikou airport will halt all flights from Thursday evening to Friday midnight, and beaches and tourist sites have been shut down.
Super typhoons rarely make landfall in Hainan, with only 9 out of 106 typhoons from 1949 to 2023 classified as such.
Yagi has already devastated the Philippines, killing at least 14 people earlier this week bringing heavy rainfall and landslides.
China shuts schools and cancels flights ahead of Super Typhoon Yagi arrival
China’s Hainan has suspended trains and boats ahead of the arrival of Super Typhoon Yagi, while schools across southern China, including Hong Kong and Macau, were also closed.
All flights in and out of Hainan’s Haikou airport would be cancelled from 8pm Thursday until midnight Friday, authorities said, with beaches and coastal tourist sites shut down as well.
Mapped: Super Typhoon Yagi path and arrival time
Super Typhoon Yagi is currently moving across the northern South China Sea, heading toward China’s Leizhou Peninsula and Hainan Island. It is expected to make landfall between Qionghai, Hainan, and Dianbai, Guangdong, on Friday.
Yagi intensifies into super typhoon
Yagi strengthened into a super typhoon on Wednesday night as it barrels towards China, in what is expected to be the strongest storm in nearly a decade to make landfall in the country.
Yagi was located 610km (379 miles) south-east of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province, China's Meteorological office said on Thursday.
The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 210kmph near its centre and moving westward at a speed of 10-15kmph (6-9 mph) bringing torrential rains to the southern coastal areas of Guangdong and Hainan island.
It is due to make landfall along the coast from Qionghai, Hainan to Dianbai, Guangdong from the afternoon to the night of Friday.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Super Typhoon Yagi as the storm churns towards China. Stay tuned for the latest!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments