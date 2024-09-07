✕ Close Related: Storm Yagi heads for Chinese coast after flooding roads in the Philippines

Typhoon Yagi made two landfalls in southern China yesterday, displacing a million people, and is expected to hit northern Vietnam today, prompting authorities to issue top alerts and suspend activities as a precaution.

Earlier, nearly 420,000 residents were evacuated in Hainan, and over 500,000 in Guangdong, as the provinces were hit by the powerful storm, which packed winds of up to 245kmph.

The storm caused heavy rain, power outages, leaving more than 800,000 homes without electricity. Classes, work, transportation, and businesses were suspended, and tourist attractions closed. Flights were grounded, and trading on the stock market halted.

In Hong Kong, the typhoon signal prompted cancellations of over 100 flights, injuring nine people and displacing over 270. The city's weather authority raised a typhoon signal to eight, the third-highest warning under the city's weather system.

Yagi's impact was also felt in the Philippines, where it left 16 dead, 17 missing, and over two million affected. The storm caused landslides and widespread flooding, displacing over 47,600 people from their homes.