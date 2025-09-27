Strictly Come Dancing 2025 – live: Stars to perform for first time amid Amber Davies controversy
The West End star was drafted in after Dani Dyer bowed out due to a fractured ankle
Get set to sparkle and groove – Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is waltzing back onto our televisions!
Following on from last week’s launch programme, which revealed celebrity pairings including former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden, tonight will be the first live show of 2025.
Fans have already had their fair share of surprises this season, with ex-Love Island winner Amber Davies stepping in to replace Dani Dyer who was forced to quit the series due to a fractured ankle.
Some viewers, however, have taken issue with the 28-year-old’s past dancing experience. Davies is a trained West End performer, having starred in stage adaptations of Pretty Woman and Back to the Future.
It is the second sudden switch-up of the season, after Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn withdrew due to medical conditions. He was quickly replaced by Emmerdale’s Lewis Cope, who proved to be a standout dancer during the launch show’s group performance last week. See here for a full list of the contestants.
Tonight’s episode, which will be broadcast on BBC One at 6.55pm, will see the 15 contestants dance with their professional partners for the first time.
Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke are returning to the judging panel.
Follow along with all the live updates ahead of the show below…
What time is tonight's show?
The start times for Strictly will vary across the season. Tonight’s first live show will begin at 6.55pm on BBC One, and is expected to wrap up at 9.35pm after all 15 couples perform.
What dancing experience does Amber Davies have?
The announcement of Amber Davies as Dani Dyer’s replacement has ruffled some feathers, with some viewers complaining that the former reality TV star has too much dancing experience.
A year after Davies left Love Island it was announced she would make her West End debut as office girl July Bernly in the Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5, alongside Louise Redknapp.
Davies, who has a diploma in Professional Musical Theatre and Dance, went on to land roles in further West End shows, including Bring It On, Back to the Future and Pretty Woman, in which she played the lead role of Vivian Ward.
Next year, she will play Reese Witherspoon’s role of Elle Woods in a Legally Blonde musical, which will tour across the UK and Ireland.
While Davies professional dance training may help her with rhythm and flexibility when it comes to learning some Strictly routines, the ballroom and latin techniques are sure to still put her through her paces.
The actor has only just started rehearsals with Kuzmin but they will still be joining the other Strictly couples to take to the dancefloor and perform a Waltz tonight.
Meet this year’s most controversial contestant
After rising to prominence on the 15th series of The Apprentice in 2019, Skinner gained a significant social media following and developed his catchphrase “bosh”.
He now runs several businesses, such as a gym and a mattress company, and has appeared on numerous TV shows, including Celebrity MasterChef, 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Wheel. So what makes him so controversial?
Thomas Skinner: The controversial Strictly star who rose to fame on The Apprentice
Everything you missed last week
Haven’t had a chance to catch up on last Saturday’s launch programme? See below for a full rundown of the episode as it happened...
Strictly 2025 launch reveals celebrity and dancer pairings – live
This year’s Strictly lineup
Find the rundown of every celebrity taking part in Strictly 2025 here:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments