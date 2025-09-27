Strictly Come Dancing trailer

Get set to sparkle and groove – Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is waltzing back onto our televisions!

Following on from last week’s launch programme, which revealed celebrity pairings including former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden, tonight will be the first live show of 2025.

Fans have already had their fair share of surprises this season, with ex-Love Island winner Amber Davies stepping in to replace Dani Dyer who was forced to quit the series due to a fractured ankle.

Some viewers, however, have taken issue with the 28-year-old’s past dancing experience. Davies is a trained West End performer, having starred in stage adaptations of Pretty Woman and Back to the Future.

It is the second sudden switch-up of the season, after Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn withdrew due to medical conditions. He was quickly replaced by Emmerdale’s Lewis Cope, who proved to be a standout dancer during the launch show’s group performance last week. See here for a full list of the contestants.

Tonight’s episode, which will be broadcast on BBC One at 6.55pm, will see the 15 contestants dance with their professional partners for the first time.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke are returning to the judging panel.

Follow along with all the live updates ahead of the show below…