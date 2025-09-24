Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nancy Xu has said she is upset not to be paired with a celebrity this series.

Xu, who joined the series in 2019, addressed viewer concern after the launch show revealed she would not be competing, telling fans she feels left out.

The Chinese dancer said she was left disappointed after the BBC told her the news earlier this year.

“As you all know by now, I don’t have a dance partner on Strictly Come Dancing,” Xu told her Instagram followers.

“In the very beginning, when I received the message, it did upset me and I do feel disappointed.”

Xu praised Strictly for giving her the opportunity to showcase her dance skills after she moved to the UK from China.

“I’m good because I’m still part of the Strictly family,” she assured fans, adding that they will hear her voice “more than ever” this year as she will give all her energy to cheering on her fellow stars.

“Thank you all for all your love, kind and supportive messages in the past few days – it has meant the world,” she captioned the video.

open image in gallery Nanxy Xu said she was ‘disappointed’ not to compete on this year’s ‘Strictly’ ( Instagram )

Xu has been previously partnered with Rhys Stephenson, Will Mellor, Les Dennis and Shayne Ward. Her highest placement was fourth, with TV presenter Stephenson in 2021

Strictly professionals Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk and Neil Jones have also been left without celebrity partners.

Nikita Kuzmin will no longer participate after a fractured ankle forced his partner, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, to quit the show ahead of this weekend’s live episode.

Meanwhile, Gorka Marquez will be missing for at least four weeks of the series while judging the Spanish equivalent of the show, Bailando con las Estrellas.

This year saw two new additions to the list of Strictly pros, with American dancer Alexis Warr and Australian Julian Caillon joining the series.

open image in gallery Nancy Xu competing on ‘Strictly’ with Shayne Ward in 2024 ( BBC/Strictly Come Dancing )

They were given spaces in the show’s main cast after being partnered with YouTuber George Clarke and EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal.

Strictly viewers were left frustrated when controversial Apprentice star Thomas Skinner was partnered with Amy Dowden, who was unable to participate in the last two series due to illness and injury.

Some highlighted how the spotlight on Skinner may impact Dowden’s longevity on the competition. However, Dowden spoke out amid the fan outcry, praising her celebrity partner.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens this Saturday (27 September) with the first live show of the year.