Strictly 2025 launch – live: BBC show to reveal celebrity and dancer pairings
It’s time to dust off your dancing shoes and brush up on your cha-cha-chas becauseStrictly Come Dancing 2025 is here.
This year’s series will kick off tonight (20 September) on BBC One with the dance competition’s annual pre-recorded launch programme, which will reveal the celebrity and dancer pairings.
Contestants set to grace the dancefloor include Love Island winner Dani Dyer, ER star Alex Kingston and Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner, whose participation has proved controversial in recent weeks.
They are joined by TikTok personality George Clarke, Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison and Dutch footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, among others.
One star who won’t be appearing is Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, who withdrew from the competition on 21 August due to medical issues. He was quickly replaced by Emmerdale’s Lewis Cope.
Find all the updates ahead of tonight’s launch episode below.
Strictly 2025 timings
Here are all the details you need to know about tonight’s launch show.
