Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Strictly 2025 launch – live: BBC show to reveal celebrity and dancer pairings

The countdown to Christmas has officially started

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 20 September 2025 05:32 EDT
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing trailer

It’s time to dust off your dancing shoes and brush up on your cha-cha-chas becauseStrictly Come Dancing 2025 is here.

This year’s series will kick off tonight (20 September) on BBC One with the dance competition’s annual pre-recorded launch programme, which will reveal the celebrity and dancer pairings.

Contestants set to grace the dancefloor include Love Island winner Dani Dyer, ER star Alex Kingston and Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner, whose participation has proved controversial in recent weeks.

They are joined by TikTok personality George Clarke, Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison and Dutch footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, among others.

One star who won’t be appearing is Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, who withdrew from the competition on 21 August due to medical issues. He was quickly replaced by Emmerdale’s Lewis Cope.

Find all the updates ahead of tonight’s launch episode below.

Strictly 2025 timings

Here are all the details you need to know about tonight’s launch show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 start date confirmed – and we don’t have to wait long

Full line-up of celebrity contestants has been revealed ahead of the series’ return
Jacob Stolworthy20 September 2025 10:32

Strictly is here!

Welcome to our Strictly launch live blog! We’ll be with you all day in the lead up to the new series, and will be providing you with all the updates you need during tonight’s episode.

Jacob Stolworthy20 September 2025 10:12

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in