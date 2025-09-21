Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing viewers are making the same prediction about who will win this year’s series.

Emmerdale star Lewis Cope, 30, made his debut on the 2025 launch episode on Saturday (21 September) and swiftly embedded himself as a firm favourite.

Based on the short amount of dancing he did after being paired with Katya Jones, BBC viewers suggested he might be the future claimant of the show’s Glitterball trophy.

The soap star, who plays Nicky Milligan in the ITV series, was also defended by fans after revealing he has previous dance experience in his opening VT, an admission one viewer described as “a cardinal sin”.

After some chimed in to complain Cope has an unfair advantage over less experienced contestants, many defended Cope – and predicted he’ll win this year’s show.

“Unfortunately I won’t take any Lewis Cope hate,” one viewer wrote, with another writing: “On the basis of that group dance, everyone needs to be VERY afraid of Lewis Cope’s jive next week.”

One person concluded: “I’m going to call it now: Lewis Cope will win,” with many others sharing the same sentiment.

“Lewis Cope or Dani Dyer will win #StrictlyComeDancing this year,” another viewer said.

open image in gallery Lewis Cope has been paired with Katya Jones on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

Cope starred in Billy Elliot on the West End, the musical about a northern boy who trains to become a ballet dancer, playing Elliot’s best friend, Michael.

As well as his West End training, the actor performed as part of hip-hop troupe Ruff Diamond as a teenager.

The group finished as runners-up on the Sky One dance competition Got to Dance in 2013 and were told by judge Kimberly Wyatt that their initial audition was the best of the series.

Cope, who joined Emmerdale in 2022, was a last-minute Strictly contestant after Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn quit on medical grounds.

Asked how it felt to be joining the series late, Cope said: “I think, if anything, it’s probably helped me because I haven’t really had time to think about it or anything so now the excitement has kind of just taken over. I think it’s probably better for me.”

open image in gallery ‘Emmerdale’ star Lewis Cope is an early ‘Strictly’ favourite ( BBC )

Meanwhile, Strictly viewers were left frustrated over professional dancer Amy Dowden’s pairing with controversial contestant, former Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner.

Some viewers have highlighted how the spotlight on Skinner’s participation in the series may impact Dowden’s longevity on this year’s competition, while others suggested that the dancer’s popularity among fans may help Skinner’s chances.

Strictly airs weekly every Saturday and Sunday on BBC One.