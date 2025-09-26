Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

First look: Strictly judges to hit the dance floor on Saturday’s show

The images were released ahead of the first live show of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing

Jenny Garnsworthy
Friday 26 September 2025 19:01 EDT
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing trailer

Images have been released ahead of the first live show of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The judges – Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke – will dance through the decades on Saturday night’s show.

Du Beke dons a wig along with a tuxedo and tails with a look from the 1970s, while Ballas sparkles in a black sequin dress to represent the 1980s.

Anton Du Beke
Anton Du Beke (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Mabuse also wears black in a look straight out of the 1990s, while Revel Horwood models four different costumes for the show.

Mabuse can be seen being spun around on the dancefloor with professional dancer Johannes Radebe, while Du Beke is seen waltzing with another.

Motsi Mabuse
Motsi Mabuse (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The first live show follows the series’ launch last weekend, and will see the 15 contestants dance with their professional partners and be scored by the judges for the first time.

Former Love Island winner Amber Davies has been announced as the replacement for Dani Dyer-Bowen, who was forced to pull out after she fractured her ankle during rehearsals.

Craig Revel Horwood
Craig Revel Horwood (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Davies will be partnered with Nikita Kuzmin for the 23rd series of the hit BBC One dancing programme.

The 28-year-old actress said, “This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life.”

Strictly Come Dancing will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.55pm on Saturday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in