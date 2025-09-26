First look: Strictly judges to hit the dance floor on Saturday’s show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Images have been released ahead of the first live show of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The judges – Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke – will dance through the decades on Saturday night’s show.

Du Beke dons a wig along with a tuxedo and tails with a look from the 1970s, while Ballas sparkles in a black sequin dress to represent the 1980s.

open image in gallery Anton Du Beke ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA )

Mabuse also wears black in a look straight out of the 1990s, while Revel Horwood models four different costumes for the show.

Mabuse can be seen being spun around on the dancefloor with professional dancer Johannes Radebe, while Du Beke is seen waltzing with another.

open image in gallery Motsi Mabuse ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA )

The first live show follows the series’ launch last weekend, and will see the 15 contestants dance with their professional partners and be scored by the judges for the first time.

Former Love Island winner Amber Davies has been announced as the replacement for Dani Dyer-Bowen, who was forced to pull out after she fractured her ankle during rehearsals.

open image in gallery Craig Revel Horwood ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA )

Davies will be partnered with Nikita Kuzmin for the 23rd series of the hit BBC One dancing programme.

The 28-year-old actress said, “This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life.”

Strictly Come Dancing will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.55pm on Saturday.