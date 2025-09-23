Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden has called her celebrity partner Thomas Skinner “lovely” amid outcry from the show’s viewers.

Fans of the BBC dancing competition have expressed frustration after Dowden, who was unable to compete in the last two series, was paired with the controversial Apprentice candidate.

After the launch show aired on Saturday (20 September), Dowden said it had been nice getting to know Skinner, whom she called “really lovely, bubbly and full of life”.

She also thanked Skinner for a great week of rehearsals and said she has been laughing lots in his company.

“The news is out! @iamtomskinner and I are excited and working hard rrrrrready for the first live show next Saturday!” she wrote.

“Tom is working so hard and is loving learning to dance (more than he ever imagined). We are laughing lots too!

Dowden continued: “Thanks for a great week and so looking forward to our Strictly journey ahead! Let’s do this.”

open image in gallery Amy Dowden calls ‘Strictly’ partner Thomas Skinner ‘lovely’ ( Istagram )

The dancer’s post arrived after viewers decried her pairing with Skinner, whose appearance on the show has been met with derision.

His casting came shortly after he attended a Cotswolds barbecue with US Vice President JD Vance.

During the same period, Skinner was pictured wearing a Maga (Make America Great Again) cap.

He has also faced criticism for social media posts in which he stated it is not far-right to be “flying your flag and loving your country”. He said that London was no longer safe, adding that it had become hostile and tense.

In response to the backlash, Skinner said on X/Twitter that he has “become a target” and was being portrayed as “public enemy number one”.

open image in gallery ‘Strictly’ stars Amy Dowden and Thomas Skinner ( BBC )

Skinner added that he doesn’t regret meeting Vance, saying: “I am a normal bloke and it was an amazing opportunity.”

Dowden, who has served as a Strictly professional since 2017, was absent from the series in 2023 as she underwent treatment for stage three breast cancer.

She returned in 2024 and was briefly partnered with JB Gill until she was forced to drop out due to a stress fracture to her shin. Fellow professional dancer Lauren Oakley took Dowden’s place for the remainder of the competition.

In response to Dowden’s praise, Skinner replied on Instagram: “Reallly really enjoyed training with you this week. You are honestly an amazing person and everything you have been through…. Shows how strong and inspiring you are. I promise I won’t let you down.

“I might not be the best dancer. But I promise I’ll be the hardest worker. Thank you for being so kind and lovely to me and I’ve enjoyed your company so much. I ain’t stopped laughing with ya. Can’t wait to get on that dance floor with ya next week. Bosh.”

After the show’s lauch episode, many fans particularly praised ER and Doctor Who star Alex Kingston’s pairing with Johannes Radebe – and also predicted who they think will win this year’s series.