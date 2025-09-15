Why Jeremy Allen White is not at the 2025 Emmy Awards despite nomination for The Bear
White, so far, has two Outstanding Lead Actor Emmys for his performance in the restaurant comedy
Jeremy Allen White is skipping the 77th annual Emmy Awards to celebrate a different life milestone.
The Bear star, 34, who has earned his third nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as Carmy in FX’s restaurant comedy, is absent from Sunday’s ceremony to attend his best friend’s wedding, according to Variety.
This year, White is up against Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Seth Rogen (The Studio), and Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This). He has already won the trophy twice in 2024 and 2023.
“This show has changed my life,” he said in his acceptance speech last year. “It has installed a faith that change is possible, that change is possible if you’re able to reach out, you’re really truly never alone. I thank this show.”
The 2025 Emmys are the second major awards show that the Shameless alum has missed out on this year. He was notably absent from January’s Golden Globes due to scheduling conflicts with his new role in the Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere. He ended up triumphing in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category.
Going into the evening, Apple TV+’s hit sci-fi thriller Severance dominated in the drama categories, with an astounding 27 total nominations, while the streamer’s new Hollywood satire The Studio took the cake in comedy, with 23 nods.
