Why Jeremy Allen White is not at the 2025 Emmy Awards despite nomination for The Bear

White, so far, has two Outstanding Lead Actor Emmys for his performance in the restaurant comedy

Inga Parkel
in New York
Sunday 14 September 2025 20:01 EDT
Stars begin to arrive on the 2025 Emmy's red carpet

Jeremy Allen White is skipping the 77th annual Emmy Awards to celebrate a different life milestone.

Follow The Independent’s live Emmys coverage here.

The Bear star, 34, who has earned his third nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as Carmy in FX’s restaurant comedy, is absent from Sunday’s ceremony to attend his best friend’s wedding, according to Variety.

This year, White is up against Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Seth Rogen (The Studio), and Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This). He has already won the trophy twice in 2024 and 2023.

“This show has changed my life,” he said in his acceptance speech last year. “It has installed a faith that change is possible, that change is possible if you’re able to reach out, you’re really truly never alone. I thank this show.”

Jeremy Allen White will be absent from the 2025 Emmys, despite being nominated in the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White will be absent from the 2025 Emmys, despite being nominated in the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Getty Images)
The 2025 Emmys are the second major awards show that the Shameless alum has missed out on this year. He was notably absent from January’s Golden Globes due to scheduling conflicts with his new role in the Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere. He ended up triumphing in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category.

Going into the evening, Apple TV+’s hit sci-fi thriller Severance dominated in the drama categories, with an astounding 27 total nominations, while the streamer’s new Hollywood satire The Studio took the cake in comedy, with 23 nods.

More to follow

