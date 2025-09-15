Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Nate Bargatze riffs on wildly popular SNL sketch for ‘genius’ Emmys opening monologue

Stand-up comic made his Emmys hosting debut at this year’s ceremony

Inga Parkel
in New York
Sunday 14 September 2025 21:04 EDT
Comments
Best, worst, and craziest looks on Emmys 2025 red carpet

Comedian Nate Bargatze is being lauded for spoofing an old Saturday Night Live skit for his 2025 Emmys monologue.

Follow The Independent’s live Emmys coverage here.

This year, the 46-year-old stand-up, who is making his Emmys hosting debut, opened Sunday night’s ceremony alongside SNL stars Bowen Yang, James Austin Johnson, and Mikey Day.

Together, the group riffed on Bartgatze’s SNL “Washington’s Dream” skit that he performed on the sketch comedy series in 2023 and again in 2024.

Dressed as inventor Philo T. Farnsworth in a white lab coat and glasses, the comic told the trio as they fiddled with an early iteration of a TV: “Do not get discouraged. What we create here will one day bring the world shows that inform and educate. Shows that make us laugh, and cry!

Stand-up Nate Bargatze makes his Emmys debut as the host of the 2025 ceremony
Stand-up Nate Bargatze makes his Emmys debut as the host of the 2025 ceremony (Getty Images)
Recommended

“And shows about people who, when they go to work, they switch to different people in their brains who only remember what happens at work!,” he continued in reference to Apple TV+’s Severance. “Many people who watch it won’t, either, but by god, it will be on TV.”

Bargatze added: “I dream that, one day, there will be a channel for every interest. The Travel Channel, for travel. The Food Network, for food. And the History Channel.”

He further imagined programming for all, including “Networks like Telemundo, for Spanish speakers. And BET: Black Entertainment Television.”

As for a channel for white people, he quipped, “Why, CBS, of course!” referencing the network airing the Emmys. “Yes, the Caucasian Broadcast System!”

Nate Bargatze in his 2025 Emmys opening monologue
Nate Bargatze in his 2025 Emmys opening monologue (Getty Images)

The opening was a major hit with fans of Bargatze and Emmy viewers, who declared it “hilarious” and “genius.”

“Nate Bargatze bringing his SNL skit of past investors predicting the future in hilarious accuracy to the EMMYS is GENIUS lol,” one fan shared on X.

“This opening for the Emmys is hilarious. I am watching just for Nate Bargatz,” a second commented, with a third agreeing, “I love Nate Bargatze. That was hilarious.”

More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in