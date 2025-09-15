Hannah Einbinder’s Emmys acceptance speech bleeped as she slams ICE
‘Hacks’ star who won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy said ‘f*** ICE’ in her acceptance speech
Hannah Einbinder’s Emmy acceptance speech was censored as she issued an explicit rallying cry against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The actor won her first Emmy on Sunday for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy.
She closed her speech with a shout-out for her NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, before being bleeped out on the live broadcast.
“Go Birds, f*** ICE and free Palestine,” Einbinder told the Hollywood crowd.
She began the speech by joking about how she had lost in her category on three occasions previously. “I was just really committed to the personal narrative that I had that it was actually cooler to continue to lose,” she said. “But this is cool too! This is also punk rock.”
She also thanked creators Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello “for changing my life in every conceivable way, but not just by giving me a great gig, but by being my friends and being my family,” before praising her costar and fellow winner Jean Smart, “who is like a sun, and I just get to stand in her warmth.”
Einbinder is a prominent pro-Palestine supporter and was among the 3,900 industry figures who recently signed an open letter saying they refused to work with Israeli institutions and film companies that are “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”
