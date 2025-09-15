Hannah Einbinder’s Emmys acceptance speech bleeped as she slams ICE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hannah Einbinder’s Emmy acceptance speech was censored as she issued an explicit rallying cry against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The actor won her first Emmy on Sunday for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

She closed her speech with a shout-out for her NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, before being bleeped out on the live broadcast.

“Go Birds, f*** ICE and free Palestine,” Einbinder told the Hollywood crowd.

She began the speech by joking about how she had lost in her category on three occasions previously. “I was just really committed to the personal narrative that I had that it was actually cooler to continue to lose,” she said. “But this is cool too! This is also punk rock.”

Hannah Einbinder declared ‘f*** ICE’ on the Emmys stage ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

She also thanked creators Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello “for changing my life in every conceivable way, but not just by giving me a great gig, but by being my friends and being my family,” before praising her costar and fellow winner Jean Smart, “who is like a sun, and I just get to stand in her warmth.”

Einbinder is a prominent pro-Palestine supporter and was among the 3,900 industry figures who recently signed an open letter saying they refused to work with Israeli institutions and film companies that are “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

More to follow