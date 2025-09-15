Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Hannah Einbinder’s Emmys acceptance speech bleeped as she slams ICE

‘Hacks’ star who won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy said ‘f*** ICE’ in her acceptance speech

Tom Murray
Sunday 14 September 2025 20:56 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
"Go Birds, F**k ICE and Free Palestine": Hacks star Hannah Einbinder's acceptance speech bleeped as she slams ICE

Hannah Einbinder’s Emmy acceptance speech was censored as she issued an explicit rallying cry against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The actor won her first Emmy on Sunday for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

She closed her speech with a shout-out for her NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, before being bleeped out on the live broadcast.

“Go Birds, f*** ICE and free Palestine,” Einbinder told the Hollywood crowd.

She began the speech by joking about how she had lost in her category on three occasions previously. “I was just really committed to the personal narrative that I had that it was actually cooler to continue to lose,” she said. “But this is cool too! This is also punk rock.”

Recommended
Hannah Einbinder declared ‘f*** ICE’ on the Emmys stage
Hannah Einbinder declared ‘f*** ICE’ on the Emmys stage (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

She also thanked creators Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello “for changing my life in every conceivable way, but not just by giving me a great gig, but by being my friends and being my family,” before praising her costar and fellow winner Jean Smart, “who is like a sun, and I just get to stand in her warmth.”

Einbinder is a prominent pro-Palestine supporter and was among the 3,900 industry figures who recently signed an open letter saying they refused to work with Israeli institutions and film companies that are “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in