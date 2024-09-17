Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Laraine Newman, an original Saturday Night Live cast member and the mother of Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, has waded into the debate over whether The Bear should have been categorized as a comedy at the Emmys after her daughter lost out to an actor from the hit restaurant show.

Einbinder, 29, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series but was beaten to the prize by The Bear‘s Liza Colón-Zayas, 52.

That win came following widespread debate over whether The Bear should be counted as a comedy, with Emmys host Eugene Levy, 77, quipping: “I know some of you will be expecting us to make a joke about whether The Bear is really a comedy — but in the true spirit of The Bear, we will not be making any jokes.”

On X/Twitter, Newman, 72, initially reacted with the forceful tweet: “F***. THE. BEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

She later deleted that message, telling one follower: “I took it down. Not my best moment.”

She replaced it with a new message saying: “I think The Bear is a great show but IMHO it’s not a comedy- not even a dark comedy.”

open image in gallery Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member Laraine Newman and her daughter, ‘Hacks' star Hannah Einbinder ( Getty )

Earlier she had also posted: “Every time I think about The Bear being in the comedy category for the Emmys I can feel an ulcer developing.”

Newman was an original cast member of Saturday Night Live, starring on the long-running sketch comedy show from its first season in 1975 to 1980. She also appeared in films including Coneheads, Stardust Memories and The Flintstones.

The Bear won three out of four acting Emmys in the comedy category this year, with Jeremy Allen White taking home Best Actor and Ebon Moss-Bachrach winning Best Supporting Actor.

“My heart is just beating right out of its chest,” White said as he took to the stage. “Thank you for choosing me. I am so, so, so lucky. I’m so grateful. Thank you. My beautiful cast, I love you forever. I love to work with you, and I want us to be in each other’s lives forever. I love you so dearly.”

However, the Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series was won by Einbinder’s Hacks co-star Jean Smart.

Hacks also won the Emmy for Best Comedy.

Japan-set drama Shōgun won the most Emmys, taking home 18 and shattering the record for the amount of prizes taken home for a single season of television.

