Emmys 2024: Full winners list, from Shogun to Baby Reindeer to The Bear
All the shows and people that won big at the most glamorous night in television
Kelly Rissman
US News Reporter
The best in television gathered to celebrate the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday night (15 September).
From intense kitchen drama The Bear to mega-hit stalker series Baby Reindeer, many shows and stars were competing to bring home trophies.
Japan-set show Shōgun led the nominations this year with 25 nods, followed by The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and True Detective: Night Country.
Shōgun won the most Emmys, taking home 18 and shattering the record for the amount of prizes taken home for a single season of television.
Here are all the winners of the night.
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce –The Bear
Paul W Downs – Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear WINNER
Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show WINNER
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
John Hamm – The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Barry – What We Do In The Shadows
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear WINNER
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear WINNER
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown WINNER
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Lesley Manville – The Crown
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Jean Smart – Hacks WINNER
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors WINNER
The Voice
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer WINNER
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver WINNER
Saturday Night Live
The Daily Show
Writing for a Variety Special
Alex Edelman: Just For Us WINNER
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool
The Oscars
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Baby Reindeer, “Episode 4” – Weronika Tofilska
Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons” – Noah Hawley
Feud: Capote vs The Swans, “Pilot” – Gus Van Sant
Lessons In Chemistry, “Poirot” – Millicent Shelton
Ripley –Steven Zaillian WINNER
True Detective: Night Country – Issa Lopez
Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary, “Career Day”
Meredith Scardino, Sam Means – Girls5eva, “Orlando”
Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo – The Bear, “Fishes”
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky – Hacks, “Bulletproof” WINNER
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider – The Other Two, “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good”
Jake Bender, Zach Dunn – What We Do In The Shadows, “Pride Parade”
Talk Series
The Daily Show WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris – Fargo WINNER
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Writing for a Drama Series
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner – Fallout, “The End”
Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith, “First Date”
Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks – Shōgun, “Anjin”
Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente – Shōgun, “Crimson Sky”
Will Smith – Slow Horses, “Negotiating With Tigers” WINNER
Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown, “Ritz”
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer WINNER
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror – “Joan Is Awful”
Noah Hawley, Fargo – “The Tragedy Of The Commons”
Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers – “You’re Wonderful”
Steven Zaillian – Ripley
Issa López, True Detective: Night Country – Part 6
Directing for a Comedy Series
Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello – Hacks
Christopher Storer – The Bear WINNER
Ramy Youssef – The Bear
Guy Ritchie – The Gentleman
Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show
Directing for a Drama Series
Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith
Frederick E O Toye – Shōgun WINNER
Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses
Stephen Daldry – The Crown
Mimi Leder – The Morning Show
Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Néstor Carbonell – Shōgun WINNER
Paul Dano – Mr & Mrs Smith
Tracy Letts – Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses
John Turturro – Mr & Mrs Smith
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Michaela Coel – Mr & Mrs Smith WINNER
Claire Foy – The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson – Mr & Mrs Smith
Parker Posey – Mr & Mrs Smith
Television Movie
Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady WINNER
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman – The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear WINNER
Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal – The Bear WINNER
Matthew Broderick – Only Murders in the Building
Ryan Gosling – Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd – Hacks
Bob Odenkirk – The Bear
Will Poulter – The Bear
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer WINNER
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country WINNER
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple – Fargo
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Best Limited Series
Baby Reindeer WINNER
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba – Hijack
Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun WINNER
Dominic West – The Crown
Actress in a Drama Series
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Anna Sawai – Shōgun WINNER
Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith
Best Drama Series
Shōgun WINNER
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Best Comedy Series
The Bear
Hacks WINNER
Abbott Elementary
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Variety Special (live)
66th Grammy Awards
76th Annual Tony Awards
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady
The Oscars WINNER
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic WINNER
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
