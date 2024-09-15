Emmys 2024 live: Shogun, Baby Reindeer and The Bear vying for top prizes as Dick Van Dyke to present award
Eugene and Dan Levy are hosting this year’s proceedings, with the Schitt’s Creek stars promising to keep it ‘light and bright’
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
The 2024 Emmys are taking place this weekend, with controversial Netlix miniseries Baby Reindeer and historical Japan-set drama Shōgun among the frontrunners.
The three-hour ceremony is taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will begin at 8pm ET (midnight GMT). A live broadcast will stream on ABC while the show will be available to watch the next day on Hulu.
This year’s event is being hosted for the first time by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who co-created and starred in the hit series Schitt’s Creek.
“We’re going to keep it light and bright,” Dan Levy told the Los Angeles Times, while his father added: “You’re setting a tone, and it’s our tone. It is what it is.
“It’s kind of tricky when you’re in the weeds, but ultimately we have to be ourselves and go with what we think is funny.”
Awards presenters will include Hollywood legend and Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke, 97, along with Allison Janney, Martin Sheen, Matt Bomer, Lily Gladstone and Kristen Wiig.
See the nominations in full here.
Follow live updates below.
Shōgun review: Cosmo Jarvis channels his inner Tom Hardy in a show that might be the next Game of Thrones
Disney are onto a winner with this sex-and-violence-filled epic, set in 17th-century Japan
Disney’s violent epic Shōgun might be the next Game of Thrones – review
Disney are onto a winner with this sex-and-violence-filled epic, set in 17th-century Japan
The Bear season three review: Frenetic drama feels stuck in a loop of its own creation
Kicking off with an avant-garde first episode, the Chicago-set Emmy winner seems to be losing its way
The Bear season 3 review: Frenetic drama feels stuck in a loop of its own creation
Kicking off with an avant-garde first episode, the Chicago-set Emmy winner seems to be losing its way
‘Baby Reindeer was more than a single weird story for me – it was about my life too’
Comedian Richard Gadd’s true-story series about Donny, who is stalked by an obsessive woman and has to come to terms with being the victim of a rape by a man years earlier, is number one on Netflix. For the playwright Tanaka Mhishi it was all too familiar…
‘Baby Reindeer was more than a single weird story for me – it was about my life too’
Comedian Richard Gadd’s true-story series about Donny, who is stalked by an obsessive woman and has to come to terms with being the victim of a rape by a man years earlier, is number one on Netflix. For the playwright Tanaka Mhishi it was all too familiar…
Dick Van Dyke reveals what he wants to be remembered for after winning Emmy aged 98
Emmys 2024 predictions: Who will win, and who should win, from The Bear to Baby Reindeer
Do not scratch your eyes or start tearing up your calendar: it really is time for the Emmys again already.
The illustrious awards show, sometimes billed as television’s equivalent of the Academy Awards, is back for the second time within the space of nine months, after the writers’ and actors’ strikes delayed last year’s ceremony until January 2024.
This year’s crop of frontrunners includes Chicago-set restaurant dramedy The Bear, which took home major prizes back in January, historical Japan-set drama Shōgun, and Baby Reindeer, the controversial Netflix miniseries created by comedian Richard Gadd.
In order to qualify for the awards, shows must have aired in the US between 1 June 2023 and 31 May 2024. In the case of The Bear, this means that it is being judged on its second season, not its most recent third, which debuted back in June.
In the comedy categories, The Bear is up against school faculty sitcom Abbott Elementary, generation-gap comedy Hacks and Hulu’s starry mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building, among others.
Emmys 2024 predictions: Who will win, and should win, from The Bear to Baby Reindeer
Louis Chilton and Katie Rosseinsky look at what’s going to happen at the awards ceremony this weekend
Shōgun review: Cosmo Jarvis channels his inner Tom Hardy in a show that might be the next Game of Thrones
Disney’s violent epic Shōgun might be the next Game of Thrones – review
Disney are onto a winner with this sex-and-violence-filled epic, set in 17th-century Japan
Baby Reindeer review: This twisty, complex drama about a real-life stalking case is something very special
Despite its origins in the world of stand-up comedy and its listing on Netflix as ‘offbeat’, this show is no mere quirky look at London’s comedy scene. Instead, it is a descent into the blackness of abuse and the residues of trauma
Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, about a real-life stalking case, is something very special
Despite its origins in the world of stand-up comedy and its listing on Netflix as ‘offbeat’, this show is no mere quirky look at London’s comedy scene. Instead, it is a descent into the blackness of abuse and the residues of trauma
VIDEO: Dick Van Dyke sings 'Chim Chim Cher-ee' in Mary Poppins
Richard Gadd on Netflix’s Baby Reindeer and his real-life story of stalking and trauma: ‘I’ve lived in a prison of self-hate’
Richard Gadd on Netflix’s Baby Reindeer and his real-life tale of stalking and trauma
The Scottish comedian talks to Louis Chilton about his groundbreaking new Netflix series, which explores his own terrifying history with a stalker, and delves into the dark complexities of sexual violence
REVIEW: The Bear season three review: Frenetic drama feels stuck in a loop of its own creation
The Bear season 3 review: Frenetic drama feels stuck in a loop of its own creation
Kicking off with an avant-garde first episode, the Chicago-set Emmy winner seems to be losing its way
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments