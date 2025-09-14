Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

2025 Emmy Awards live: Severance and The White Lotus vying for glory as anticipation builds

Nate Bargatze is hosting this year’s Emmy Awards, which kick off tonight in Los Angeles at 8pm ET

Tom Murray
Sunday 14 September 2025 03:59 EDT
Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ wins first emmy amid cancellation

The 2025 Emmy Awards will be presented tonight at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating the year’s standout television shows and performances.

Leading the pack of nominees is Apple TV+’s office-set sci-fi, Severance, with 27 nods. Mike White’s HBO wealth satire, The White Lotus, trails close behind with 23 nominations.

In the acting categories, Hollywood royalty, including Harrison Ford, Jean Smart, Seth Rogen, Cate Blanchett, Gary Oldman and Pedro Pascal, will face off.

Meanwhile, huge names like Sydney Sweeney and Stephen Colbert are among the list of presenters.

Hosting this year is stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze — can he be the clean, controversy-free comedian to unite America?

History has already been made with Adolescence star Owen Cooper becoming the youngest ever actor to be nominated in his category. At the other end of the spectrum, Kathy Bates, 77, has become the oldest person ever nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama.

The ceremony will air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT in the U.S.

