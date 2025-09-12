Emmys 2025: Stephen Colbert, Sydney Sweeney lead star-studded presenting lineup
Sunday’s award show will see ‘Severance’ and ‘The White Lotus’ go head-to-head in the drama categories, while ‘The Studio’ leads in the comedy categories
The 2025 Emmy Awards have gathered a star-studded roster of presenters for this year’s ceremony.
The 77th annual show, airing live Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. EST from Los Angeles’s Peacock Theater, will welcome several nominees and stars of the shows competing for trophies to present the coveted awards.
Leading the presenting lineup are late-night host Stephen Colbert, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Kathryn Hahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Kristen Bell, Angela Bassett, Elizabeth Banks, Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Paulson, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, and Kathy Bates.
Ike Barinholtz, Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, Alan Cumming, Walton Goggins, Tony Goldwyn, Mariska Hargitay, Justin Hartley, Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, James Marsden, Christopher Meloni, Leanne Morgan, Julianne Nicholson, Evan Peters, Parker Posey, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Michael Schur, and Jesse Williams have also been announced as presenters.
The evening will also see a special Gilmore Girls reunion between presenters Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham.
Stand-up comic Nate Bargatze has been tapped to host the show.
This year, Apple TV+’s hit sci-fi thriller Severance leads the drama categories with a total of 27 nominations, including lead acting nominations for stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower. HBO Max’s wealth satire The White Lotus trails with an impressive 23 nods.
In the comedy categories, Apple TV+’s new Seth Rogen-led The Studio picked up 23 nominations, breaking a record previously held by Ted Lasso for the most comedy nominations for a show in its first season.
Other historic nominees include 77-year-old Kathy Bates, who surpassed Angela Lansbury to become the oldest actor to ever be nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Matlock. Lansbury previously held the record when she was nominated for a final time for Murder, She Wrote in 1996 at the age of 70.
On the flip side, 15-year-old Owen Cooper is the youngest person ever to be nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his performance in Netflix’s affecting limited series Adolescence.
Harrison Ford has been nominated for his first career Emmy for his performance in Apple TV+’s Shrinking, while Beyoncé’s Beyoncé Bowl is nominated for Best Variety Special.
To be eligible for consideration, TV series had to premiere between June 2024 and May 2025.
Earlier this week, the two-night Creative Arts Emmys recognized the best in artistic and technical achievement. Saturday Night Live, former President Barack Obama, and rapper Kendrick Lamar were among the night’s biggest winners.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments