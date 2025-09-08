SNL, Obama and Kendrick Lamar among winners at the Creative Arts Emmys

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barack Obama, Kendrick Lamar and the 50th season of “Saturday Night Live” were among the winners on the second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Lamar won his second career Emmy alongside Tony Russell for the music direction of his Super Bowl halftime show. His first was in 2022 as a performer at the Super Bowl halftime headlined by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

While Obama won his third in this year’s star-studded documentary narrator category that included Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and David Attenborough.

Neither Lamar nor Obama was at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to accept their awards, nor were they expected to be.

While several high-profile winners, including Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien and Alan Cumming, were in attendance, the awards are primarily devoted to behind-the-scenes crew members a week before TV’s stars take the same stage for the bigger Emmys ceremony.

Presenter Jordan Klepper laughed along with the crowd as he said, “Apparently, Barack Obama couldn’t be here tonight” after announcing the winner.

“SNL 50: The Anniversary Special,” the pinnacle of a season-long celebration for the NBC sketch institution, won seven Emmys, including awards for its directing, writing, hairstyling and editing. A pop-up immersive experience tied to the special won an Emmy for emerging media, and regular episodes of the show won three more.

open image in gallery Kendrick Lamar and Tony Russell won for the music direction of his Super Bowl halftime show ( AP )

HBO’s “Pee-wee as Himself” won four awards, including best documentary, posthumously giving its star and subject, Paul Reubens, who died in 2023, his first primetime Emmy.

O’Brien won an Emmy for his travel series, “Conan O’Brien Must Go,” taking his career total to six. And while he didn’t get one personally for the show, Netflix’s “Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor” beat out football halftime shows from Lamar and Beyoncé to win best variety special.

Beyoncé did win a previously announced special Emmy for the costumes on her Christmas Day “Beyoncé Bowl” on Netflix.

Kimmel, who has hosted both the Oscars and the Emmys multiple times, did accept his fourth primetime Emmy, for best host of a game show for his work on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

He thanked the show’s late original host Regis Philbin for making “Millionaire” a cultural phenomenon.

“Regis was the best at this,” Kimmel said backstage. “It is exciting to have this and to know that he has this same Emmy in his family’s collection somewhere.”

“Jeopardy” won best game show, while Cumming won best host of a reality show for “The Traitors.”

open image in gallery Kimmel accepted his fourth primetime Emmy ( AP )

The two-night Creative Arts Emmys hands out nearly 100 awards in hyper-specific categories that can bring oddities. Like the Grammys and Oscars winning Emmys, as each did Sunday.

The CBS Grammys telecast won for its choreography, while ABC’s Oscars telecast — also hosted by O’Brien — won for its production design.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting was honored with the Television Academy’s Governors Award even as it winds down its nearly 60-year work after the U.S. government withdrew funding from the institution that has helped pay for PBS, NPR, 1,500 local radio and TV stations

The award goes to a person or entity “made a profound, transformational and long-lasting contribution to the arts and/or science of television.”

“Even an act of Congress can not erase an indelible legacy,” Henry Louis Gates Jr., host of “Finding Your Roots” on PBS, said during the presentation.

“Queer Eye” won best structured reality show, while “Love on the Spectrum” won best unstructured reality show.

open image in gallery The team from "White Rabbit" with the award for outstanding innovation in emerging media programming ( Invision/AP )

The Creative Arts show runs quickly and efficiently — 47 awards are handed out on Sunday alone in about 2.5 hours — but the atmosphere is loose. Swearing is allowed because of the lack of TV, as Kimmel showed when he told nominee Will Ferrell to shut up during his speech.

“This is the Emmys for the people that the people who run the Emmys don’t think should be seen on network TV,” presenter Sarah Silverman said when she opened the show as a presenter.

The two nights are edited down into one show that will air on TV on FXX on Saturday. The following day, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Nate Bargatze, will air live on CBS.

While Sunday honored variety, documentary and reality TV, scripted series had the stage on Saturday.

“The Studio” won nine early Emmys, including best guest actor in a comedy for Bryan Cranston, making it the front-runner to end up with the biggest total after next Sunday’s main show.

“Severance” was tops among dramas with six awards, including best guest actress in a drama for Merritt Wever.

“The Penguin” pulled in eight in the limited series categories, and Julie Andrews won her third Emmy at age 89 for her voice-over work on “Bridgerton.”