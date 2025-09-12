Emmys 2025 nominees will take home $25,000 gift bags — here’s what’s inside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While not every Emmy nominee will take home a trophy, no one will leave the awards ceremony empty-handed on Sunday.

Distinctive Assets, a Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company, has created a special gift bag for the 77th annual Emmy Awards, which takes place on September 15 at the Peacock Theater in L.A.. The bundle is being given to all winners, nominees, and presenters at the star-studded event.

But what’s inside this bag of goodies?

The Emmys gift bag includes a curated mix of skincare, makeup, and fashion items from brands such as 1MD Nutrition’s VisionMD, Junk Food Clothing, Designs for Health, DESUAR Spa, Chanla Chau Cosmetics, L'Oréal Paris, and Flexitol Heel Balm.

Food and beverage brands also contributed, including Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky and Tea Forté.

open image in gallery The 77th Emmy Awards are being held Sunday in L.A. ( Getty Images )

Some specific items include a $139 Helight Red Light Sleep Aid, a Tea Tasting Assortment Tea Chest worth $69, and a PETA x Miomojo Angelica Bag, made with faux leather, worth $140.

Altogether, the goodies add up to a hefty $25,000, according to The Daily Beast. That total includes more than $2,000 in personal training sessions from Training Loft, Desaur Spa gift cards, and a variety of other luxury items.

In addition to the gift bags, Distinctive Assets is hosting its annual Emmy Awards Giving Suite, open during the event’s rehearsal days, September 12 and 13, and during the live broadcast on September 14.

The suite provides a backstage experience for presenters, nominees, and winners, who are invited to choose from a selection of products and services that support the Television Academy Foundation’s mission of providing industry access to students from all backgrounds. Over the past decade, the Giving Suite has raised more than $1 million for the Foundation.

open image in gallery The Emmys Gift bag includes an assortment of teas, a luxury purse, and various cosmetic products ( Distinctive Assets )

“After 26 years of producing gift magic at a vast array of Hollywood award shows and special events, it's a significant privilege to add the 77th Emmy Awards to our roster,” Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said in a statement. “We celebrate television's brightest stars while also supporting the incredible work of the Television Academy Foundation. Our goal is to enhance the Emmys experience with fabulous gifts while proudly aligning with a mission that nurtures the next generation of television talent.”

Apple TV+’s hit sci-fi thriller Severance leads the drama categories in this year’s Emmys with a total of 27 nominations, including lead acting nominations for stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower. HBO Max’s wealth satire The White Lotus trails with an impressive 23 nods.

In the comedy categories, Apple TV+’s new Seth Rogen-led series The Studio picked up 23 nominations, breaking a record previously held by Ted Lasso for the most comedy nominations for a show in its first season.

Other historic nominees include 77-year-old Kathy Bates, who surpassed Angela Lansbury to become the oldest actor to ever be nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Matlock.

On the flip side, 15-year-old Owen Cooper is the youngest person ever to be nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his performance in Netflix’s affecting limited series Adolescence.

Harrison Ford has also been nominated for his first career Emmy for his performance in Apple TV+’s Shrinking, while Beyoncé’s Beyoncé Bowl is nominated for Best Variety Special.

The lineup of presenters at the Emmys includes late-night host Stephen Colbert, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Kristen Bell, Angela Bassett, Elizabeth Banks, Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more.