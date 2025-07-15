Severance and Adolescence tipped for Emmy Award 2025 nominations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anticipation is mounting ahead of Tuesday morning's Emmy Award nominations, with Apple TV+'s dystopian workplace drama Severance tipped to be a major contender.

Its second season garnered significant critical acclaim and audience buzz, a combination often leading to the kind of Emmy dominance previously enjoyed by Succession and Shogun.

However, HBO's The White Lotus consistently performs well at the awards, and HBO Max newcomerThe Pitt could also challenge for nominations and wins when trophies are presented in September.

This year's race will notably be without Shogun, which led all Emmy nominees last year with 25 nods and set a record with 18 wins. Its second season is still in early production, meaning it will also be absent from next year's ceremony.

Severance has become a signature show for Apple TV+. The streamer has gotten plenty of Emmy nominations for dramas including The Morning Show and Slow Horses, and Ted Lasso was downright dominant on the comedy side.

open image in gallery Stephen Graham (R) and British actor Owen Cooper (L) attend Netflix's "Adolescence" premiere ( AFP via Getty Images )

But Apple has lacked the kind of breakaway prestige drama that HBO seems to produce perennially.

Adam Scott and Britt Lower are virtual locks for lead acting nominations for what amounted to dual roles as their characters' “innie" work selves and “outie” home selves. Tramell Tillman is just as likely to get a nod for playing their tone-shifting, pineapple-wielding supervisor, and Ben Stiller is bound to get a directing nomination.

Severance got 14 nominations for its first season in 2023, but won just two, for its music and its title sequence.

Nominations will be streamed live beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern at Emmys.com/nominations. The reality competition series and talk series nominees will be announced earlier on “CBS Mornings" at around 7:45 a.m. Eastern.

What else may get 2025 Emmy nomination

Apple TV+'s Hollywood satireThe Studio could draw a host of comedy nominations for its first season as it takes on previously dominant Emmy veterans like Hacks and The Bear.

The Studio star and co-creator Seth Rogen could get nods for acting, writing and directing, and the show's all-star guest stars, including Zoë Kravitz, Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard, may also add some novelty to the nominations.

Hacks star Jean Smart has won best lead actress in a comedy for all three previous seasons of the HBO Max series, and is the favorite for the fourth. The show won best comedy series last year too.

The Bear set a record for comedy nominations with 23 last year for its acclaimed second season. This year, its third season is up for Emmys (even though its fourth has already aired). It got a more lukewarm reception, leaving its status coming into the nominations murky.

The White Lotus, HBO's darkly comic resort drama, submits all the members of its big ensemble cast in supporting categories, which they tend to dominate. Its Thailand-set third season included ballyhooed performances from Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey and Sam Rockwell among several others.

open image in gallery Canadian-US actor Seth Rogen attends the Apple TV+ series premiere of "The Studio". ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Pitt, HBO Max's prestige medical procedural starring ER veteran Noah Wyle, had reached the top tier of most prognosticators' Emmy prediction lists by the time its first season ended in April. Wyle, who was nominated five times without a win for ER, could join Scott to make best actor in a drama a two-man race. And the show's other doctors and nurses, played by lesser known actors, could draw nominations if The White Lotus cast leaves them any room.

Last year, the British Netflix production Baby Reindeer was surprisingly dominant in the limited series categories. This year, it will surprise no one if the Netflix British crime drama Adolescence does the same in the same categories. It was probably the most acclaimed show of the year. Fifteen-year-old Owen Cooper, who plays the 13-year-old accused of a killing at the center of the story, is likely to get one of several acting nominations.

How streaming has changed TV and the Emmys

All the shows are living in the splintered world of the streaming era, and the like the Oscars its most acclaimed nominees rarely have the huge audience they once did. While an impressive average of 10 million people per episode watched Wyle on The Pitt at some point on HBO Max, according to Warner Bros. Discovery, 30 years ago an average of 30 million sat down on the same night and watched him on ER on NBC.

The broadcast networks have largely become Emmy non-entities, with a few shining exceptions. ABC’s Abbott Elementary has annually drawn plenty of comedy nominations and should get its share this year. And Oscar-winner Kathy Bates is a front-runner for the best actress in a comedy Emmy for her role on CBS’s Matlock. She would be the first person nominated in the category from a network show since 2019, and the first to win it since 2015.

CBS will air the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14. Nate Bargatze is slated to host.