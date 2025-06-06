Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Adam Scott has inadvertently gone viral on TikTok after he made a rare appearance in one of his teenage daughter’s videos.

The 52-year-old star, best known for playing Mark Scout in the Apple TV+ show Severance, has been married to producer Naomi Scott since 2005. The couple have two children together, Frankie, 16, and Graham, 18.

However, it would appear that much of Scott’s private life has largely gone over his fan’s heads, especially his own age and how old his kids are.

That was until the Parks and Recreation star popped up in Frankie’s TikTok video, captioned “Me informing my dad about my weekend plans”, where he and Frankie lip-synched to an audio clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip, Kourtney Kardashian says “I have a busy week”, to which her ex Scott Disick replies: “Do you?”

“Thursday, Nobu. Vegas, Friday. Then I have a spray tan at 8.45,” answers Kardashian. “Things are filling up,” laments Disick in response.

Both Scott and his daughter played out the part in a 12-second clip, which has already been viewed more than 6 million times since it was shared on Wednesday (4 June).

Although people were surprised to see a big star like Scott pop up in the clip, many couldn’t believe just how old his daughter was despite him still appearing relatively youthful.

“How is Adam Scott my age who also has a daughter that’s my age?” one fan jokingly asked.

“I’m shocked Adam Scott has a daughter this old,” remarked another.

A third said: “It appears that I’ve severely underestimated Adam Scott’s age.”

Meanwhile, a fourth fan added: “Adam Scott is a year older than me and I look a good 15 years older than him.”

Adam Scott and his wife Naomi Scott ( AFP/Getty )

Scott has previously talked about how his role in Severance mirrored his own life.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2022, Scott discussed the fact that he filmed the show in the midst of lockdown and the pre-vaccine pandemic.

He said: “I plopped down in New York, leaving my wife and kids in Los Angeles, and because of the intense quarantine laws it was impossible to go back and forth. So for three or four months I could only see them on FaceTime.

“Also, Mark is grieving his wife and I was grieving my mom, who died a few months before filming. I thought I’d gone through the grieving process, but then I suddenly found myself without my family to cushion the blow.”

He added: “I was either eating and sleeping alone or I was working under the fluorescent lights at Lumon. So that sense of isolation really paralleled my own life. It was a real thing I was feeling and the right place – maybe the only place – to put it was into the show.”