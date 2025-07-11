The Pitt loses major cast member ahead of season two

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Pitt season two is losing a fan-favorite character.

HBO Max’s hit medical drama, which is currently in production for its second season, will not see the return of Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Heather Collins.

The 40-year-old British actor, who endeared herself to viewers as Dr. Collins in the show’s debut season, did not leave of her own accord, Variety reports. Instead, it was a decision made by the show’s creative team.

HBO told The Independent in a statement: “Dr. Collins is a fourth-year resident at a teaching hospital in season one and will not be at the shift in season two.”

The Independent has contacted Ifeachor’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery (L-R) Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby and Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Collins in ‘The Pitt’ season one ( HBO Max )

The Pitt follows a group of Pennsylvania doctors and surgeons working at an underfunded Pittsburgh hospital. Each episode uniquely centers on one hour of a 15-hour shift.

Ifeachor appeared in the first 11 episodes of season one. Her character, a senior resident at the hospital, is introduced as a single woman who’s been undergoing rounds of IVF to start a family. It’s revealed that she was once in a romantic relationship with series lead Dr. Robby (played by ER alum Noah Wyle).

The two remain close, and Dr. Collin is last seen opening up about her miscarriage and past abortion to Dr. Robby, who sends her home to rest and recover.

Last month, it was announced that season two would be introducing The L Word: Generation Q’s Sepideh Moafi as a series regular. Moafi will portray an attending physician in emergency medicine.

Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Shawn Hatosy are all expected to reprise their roles in the new season.

Season two is scheduled to premiere sometime on HBO Max in January 2026.

open image in gallery Wyle previously starred in ‘ER’ as Dr. John Carter ( Max )

The acclaimed series, created by R. Scott Gemmill and executive produced byJohn Wells and Wyle, is facing an ongoing lawsuit.

In August 2024, the estate of ER creator Michael Crichton filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros Television, Gemmill, Wells, and Wyle, alleging that The Pitt is an unauthorized reboot of ER.

They accused Wells of a “personal betrayal,” arguing in the lawsuit that he and Wyle, who played Dr. John Carter in ER, dreamed up The Pitt after the Crichton estate blocked plans to bring back the original show.

Warner Bros. has denied the accusations, calling them “baseless.”

Wyle later broke his silence on the lawsuit in April, admitting that it made him “profoundly sad and disappointed.”

“This taints the legacy, and it shouldn’t have,” he told Variety. “At one point, this could have been a partnership. And when it wasn’t a partnership, it didn’t need to turn acrimonious. But on the 30th anniversary of ER, I’ve never felt less celebratory of that achievement than I do this year.”