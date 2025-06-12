Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Pitt star Isa Briones has credited her “Black and brown” co-stars with the show’s success, after their noticeable absence from Variety’s Women of Emmys Season cover story sparked criticism.

Briones, who is half Filipino, stars in the hit HBO medical drama about an underfunded Philadelphia hospital.

In preparation for next week’s Emmy nominations, of which The Pitt is expected to land several, Briones and her two co-stars, Taylor Dearden and Katherine LaNasa, graced the cover of Variety’s latest magazine issue celebrating the women of Emmys season.

The cover, published Thursday, has generated intense backlash for highlighting two of the show’s white female actors over the show’s many Black and brown leads.

“Choosing to not include any of the black or brown women that played equally important roles in the show is definitely a choice,” one fan commented.

open image in gallery Alexandra Metz and Isa Briones co-star in 'The Pitt' ( HBO )

A second directly called out the omission of Tracy Ifeachor, who portrays Dr. Collins. “With all due respect, where the hell is Collins?” they questioned.

“Love this, but it would have been even better if they included the rest of the outstanding women from the show!” another added.

Briones, herself, weighed in on the controversy, writing on her Instagram Story: “Of course I’m pinching myself that I’m on a cover of a magazine and am so grateful.

open image in gallery Isa Briones credits 'Black and brown' co-stars for 'The Pitt's' success ( Instagram/@isacamillebriones )

“But the Black and brown women of this cast make The Pitt what it is. So honored to be among these incredibly talented women.”

The Goosbumps actor gave a shoutout to Ifeachor, Shabana Azeez, Supriya Ganesh, Kristin Villanueva, and Amielynn Abellera, all of whom make up the show’s ensemble cast.

The Independent has contacted Variety for comment.

The Pitt, which debuted on HBO Max in January, has become a word-of-mouth phenomenon. Each episode uniquely centers on one hour of a 15-hour emergency room shift.

Created by R. Scott Gemmill and executive produced by John Wells and ER star Noah Wyle, who also leads the show as Dr. Robinavitch, the drama has already been renewed for a second season, despite the ongoing lawsuit against it.

Last August, the estate of ER creator Michael Crichton filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros Television, Gemmill, Wells, and Wyle, alleging that The Pitt is an unauthorized reboot of ER.

“The Pitt is ER. It’s not like ER. It’s not kind of ER. It’s not sort of ER. It is ER with the exact same executive producer, writer, star, production companies, studio and network as the planned ER reboot,” the lawsuit states.

Warner Bros. has denied the accusations, calling them “baseless.”

“The lawsuit filed by the Crichton Estate is baseless, as The Pitt is a new and original show,” the studio said in a statement. “Any suggestion otherwise is false, and Warner Bros. Television intends to vigorously defend against these meritless claims.”