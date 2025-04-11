The Pitt viewers stunned by ‘remarkable’ reveal in season one finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The debut season of The Pitt has officially come to an end, with one scene leaving fans particularly emotional.

Max’s new medical drama, which has become an instant hit with viewers, follows the chaotic events of a 15-hour shift of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (played by ER alum Noah Wyle) and his group of doctors and nurses at an underfunded Pittsburgh hospital. Each episode spans an hour of the shift.

*Warning — Spoilers for the season one finale of ‘The Pitt’ to follow*

In the season one finale — released Thursday — audiences are finally clued into what makes each character tick. Up until this point, the show had only revealed brief details about the doctors’ personal lives.

However, once their grueling and emotionally taxing shift draws to a close, that’s when the true healing begins. As each doctor is freed from the confines of the hospital — where they have just witnessed a series of traumatic events, including a mass shooting, a drowned child, and a case of molestation — they are left to try and cope with all the horror they’ve seen.

After finding Dr. Robby having an emotional breakdown on the roof of the hospital, Dr. Abbott (Shawn Hatosy) invites him to join a group at a nearby park for a beer.

Shawn Hatosy (left) as Dr. Abbott and Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby on 'The Pitt' ( Warrick Page/MAX )

There, they all debrief on the day they’ve had. While settling into the park bench, Dr. Abbott, a war veteran who calmly led the ER amid the influx of shooting victims, casually removes his prosthetic leg. Although it had previously been disclosed that Dr. Abbott was a military vet, this was the first time he was confirmed as an amputee — and the subtlety of the scene has not been lost on fans.

“I will never get over this reveal,” one wrote on X. “it was so well done and added even more depth to Abbot’s character. It was a truly remarkable scene and I praise the writers of The Pitt for including this very much needed representation on television.”

“The way it was so casual as well. Impeccable writing,” a second wrote, with a third agreeing: “It was, beyond a shadow of a doubt, my favorite moment of the series from a story telling standpoint.”

Another found that the moment added “so much depth to his character and backstory without it being the main thing that defines him.”

The Pitt, which has since been renewed for a season two, made headlines before its January debut when the estate of ER creator Michael Crichton sued Warner Bros. Television, accusing the series of being an unauthorized reboot of the hit emergency room drama. Warner Bros. TV has denied the allegations, calling them “false” and “meritless.”

Earlier this week, Wyle, who’s also named as a Plaintiff in the lawsuit, broke his silence on the matter, saying that he felt “profoundly sad and disappointed” by the allegations.

“This taints the legacy, and it shouldn’t have,” he told Variety. “At one point, this could have been a partnership. And when it wasn’t a partnership, it didn’t need to turn acrimonious. But on the 30th anniversary of ER, I’ve never felt less celebratory of that achievement than I do this year.”

Season one of The Pitt is available to stream on Max.