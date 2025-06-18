Hugh Laurie said he ‘doesn’t care about’ House fans ‘or reliving the show’ in brutal interview refusal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hugh Laurie reportedly turned down the opportunity to revisit his acclaimed character, Dr. House, in a podcast interview, saying that he “frankly doesn’t care about the audience or reliving the show.”

The British actor and comedian, 66, famously played the cantankerous Dr. Gregory House on the Fox medical drama series House from 2004 to 2012.

During a recent episode of the Doctor Mike podcast, host Dr. Mikhail “Mike” Varshavski spoke to Noah Wyle, who played Dr. John Carter in ER and is now playing Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in HBO’s The Pitt.

During the interview, Varshavski told Wyle: “I love that you’re still connected to your characters very much. Most that play a role like John Carter get tired of that association. In fact, we invited Hugh Laurie to our show.”

Varshavski continued: “His staff was like, ‘Oh, this is a good fit, we’re going to reach out to him and see what he thinks. I’m going to read you quote-unquote what he said: ‘He is not interested in opportunities like this, frankly doesn’t care about the audience or reliving the show.’”

In response, Wyle laughed and said: “That’s so baller.”

Varshavski added: “It’s just such a direct and honest reply. It’s not that he doesn’t want to do your show, just he doesn’t want to be House MD ever again.”

open image in gallery Hugh Laurie played the misanthropic doctor in ‘House’ ( AP )

The Independent has contacted Laurie’s representatives for further comment.

On social media, fans pointed out that Laurie’s curt response was perfectly in keeping with his misanthropic character. One shared a clip of the moment with the caption: “Hugh Laurie embodied House in that moment.”

In March 2020, Laurie did briefly revisit the character to imagine what House would have said about the coronavirus pandemic.

open image in gallery Actor also celebrates essential workers ( Getty Images )

The actor shared his theory in a tweet, writing: “I can’t speak for House, obviously – no one’s written clever words for me to say – but I’m pretty sure he’d tell you it’s not a matter of ‘solving’ Covid.

“This is an epidemic, not a diagnostic problem. We solve it together by staying apart.”

In another tweet at the time, Laurie celebrated essential workers still performing their duties despite the pandemic.

“When this is over, what say we all pitch in and buy health care workers, couriers, hauliers, farmers, millers, grocers, bakers, sewage workers, power workers, teachers, fire fighters and police officers a bottle of something?” he wrote.

He later added: “Thanks to those who’ve taken the trouble to tell me that decent pay and conditions for essential workers might be preferable to a bottle of something. Bigger thanks to those who knew that’s what I meant.”

Laurie also shared these words of encouragement: “Chin up, everybody. This will work. However irksome it is for us, it’s much worse for the virus. Picture the little bugger with its nose against the window, whining.”