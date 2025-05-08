Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jerry Maguire star Jonathan Lipnicki has admitted to going through a rough time since his successful start as a child actor in the film industry.

The actor, now 34, shot to fame in 1996 as Ray Boyd, the son of single parent Dorothy Boyd (Renée Zellweger), who starts a relationship with the film’s titular lead Maguire, a sports agent played by Tom Cruise. Lipnicki was five-years-old at the time.

Lipnicki also enjoyed success as the star of the children’s film Stuart Little (1999) and its sequel Stuart Little 2 (2002), in which he played George Little whose parents (Geena Davis and Hugh Laurie) adopt a mouse (voiced by Michael J Fox) to be his brother. The pair are then embroiled in a series of adventures as they strengthen their bond as siblings.

The actor has appeared in a number of smaller productions since then and has turned to producing as well, but has said that his career has not turned out the way he wanted.

“I had some really good things that happened when I was younger,” Lipnicki told People. “It's totally fine to say I'm not where I want to be career-wise. Everything we're doing in this life is nearly impossible.”

Despite feeling somewhat disappointed by his adult career so far, Lipnicki said that he is committed to continuing in the field, stating: “This is the thing I want to do for the rest of my life, and I think you just have to believe it's going to happen and do everything in your power to take action in the right direction.

open image in gallery Actor starred in ‘Jerry Maguire’ and ‘Stuart Little’ ( ©Colombia Tristar )

“I've had half-and-half in my adult career where there are some things that were really good and nobody saw them.”

The actor went on to say that he has no regrets, but has learnt to be “careful” about the projects he picks.

open image in gallery Lipnicki is now 34-years-old and eager to ‘turn this ship around’ ( Getty Images for JITC Hollywood )

“To be quite honest, I said no to about five movies in the last year,” he said. “I just really want to turn this ship around.”

He continued: “And I pray every night for clarity on where I need to go, and I'm confident the best is yet to come for me. And I think you just have to believe that. If you're going to pursue this, you're doing yourself a disservice not to dream big.”