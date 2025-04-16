2025 Emmy Awards host announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze has been tapped to host the 77th Emmy Awards, taking place later this year.

Bargatze, 46, one of the most popular comics in the stand-up scene at the moment, will emcee the television award ceremony taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14.

“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy.

While the Oscars have found success with Conan O’Brien, set to return in 2026, and the Golden Globes also welcoming back host Nikki Glaser for the 2026 ceremony, the Emmys have had a harder time finding a regular host. The last four Emmys have been hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson and Cedric the Entertainer, respectively.

Bargatze, while yet to emcee a major awards show, is among the most sought-after entertainers, releasing three Netflix specials, including December’s Your Friend, Nate Bargatze and hosting Saturday Night Live. With more than 1.2 million tickets sold in 2024, according to Pollstar, he was the top-earning comedian of the year.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said.

Stand-up comic Nate Bargatze will host the 2025 Emmy Awards ( Invision )

The news comes months before the Emmy nominations are set to be revealed on July 15 at 8:30 a.m. PT. To be eligible for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards, a show must have been released between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

At the moment, Max’s hit new medical drama The Pitt, as well as season three of its popular wealth satire The White Lotus, season two of Apple TV+’s sci-fi Severance, and the final season of Netflix’s hit Korean-language thriller Squid Game lead drama series predictions.

Apple TV+’s The Studio and Shrinking, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building whodunnit, Max’s Emmy-winning Hacks, and Netflix’s Nobody Wants This are all expected to be frontrunners in the comedy categories.

Last year’s Emmys saw FX and Hulu’s historical drama Shōgun, Netflix’s miniseries drama Baby Reindeer and FX’s dark comedy The Bear take home the most wins.

The show was hosted by the father-son Levy duo, and reached 6.87 million average viewers, according to Nielsen, up 54 percent from the previous year.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press