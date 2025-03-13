Nikki Glaser will return to host 2026 Golden Globes following viewer demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s official, Nikki Glaser will return to host the 2026 Golden Globes following viewer and fan demand.

The 40-year-old stand-up comedian impressed while hosting the event this year, and reports quickly emerged that she was being tapped to return.

Now, CBS has confirmed that to be the case, with Glaser saying in a press statement that she “can’t wait to do it again.”

“And this time in front of the team from The White Lotus who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season 4 as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past,” she quipped.

Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne added: “Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year. Her sharp humor and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and, most of all, fun.”

Deadline previously reported that Glaser was paid “a bit more than $400,000” to host this year’s event, and according to a source that fee is set to rise “significantly” next year.

The publication additionally reported that Glaser signed a three-year deal last year, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Speaking on an earlier episode of SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show, the comic revealed she hadn’t been paid as much for the hosting gig as a previous male host.

“I got paid pretty — I’m good with that,” she said without divulging an exact figure. “There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue and I got less than that, but that’s OK. I’ll get more next year.”

Nikki Glaser impressive performance hosting this year’s Golden Globes has earned her another shot next year. ( CBS )

Although Glaser didn’t specify which past host she made less than, it seems she was likely referring to 2023 host Jerrod Carmichael, who, during his opening monologue, revealed he was paid $500,000 for the gig.

Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity, Glaser added: “This first year, when you’re just trying to prove yourself, I honestly would’ve done it for free. It’s an insane platform to be on. It’s not about the money for me.”

The Someday You’ll Die stand-up was overwhelmingly lauded by viewers, who praised her for “annihilating” with her routine.

Even fellow comedian and late-night host Jon Stewart joined in on the virtual applause, tweeting: “Nikki Glaser is very very good at this.”

The awards show’s producers also seemed impressed with her performance, telling Variety at the time that they were definitely interested in inviting her back to host next year’s ceremony.

“We absolutely had a great experience with her,” executive producer Glenn Weiss said, “and think that she would be great at this in the long term.”

While Glaser was one of the major hits of the evening, there was one joke that didn’t land with the audience or viewers.

After making several safe jokes in her opening set about the nominees, Glaser found space for a quip about the scandal involving rapper and music mogul Diddy, which she addressed to Dune star Zendaya.

“Zendaya, you were incredible in Dune,” she said, adding: “Oh my God, I woke up for all of your scenes. You were so good... and Challengers, girl? Oh my God! That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card. I mean, seriously.”She continued: “I’m sorry – I’m upset too. The afterparty is not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know a Stanley Tucci freak-off doesn’t have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil.”

The crowd of A-listers in the room groaned at the mention of Diddy, and the joke was branded “gross” and “crazy” by some on social media.