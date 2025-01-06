Golden Globes 2025 latest: From Nikki Glaser’s controversial jokes to underdog The Brutalist winning big
Host Nikki Glaser earned a warm reception in a room of stars including Glen Powell, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie and Zendaya
The 2025 Golden Globes have drawn to a close after a glittering night in Los Angeles, crowning the best of the past year’s TV and film.
The nominees were announced on 9 December, with divisive musical crime comedy Emilia Peréz leading the pack at 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear dominated the TV categories.
On the night, it was FX’s Japan-set period drama Shogun that came out on top, winning all four awards it was nominated for.
In the film categories, The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere, took home some of the biggest awards of the evening including Adrien Brody’s victory for Best Actor in a Drama.
Emilia Pérez, too, took home four awards including a surprise win in the Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy category.
Awards darling The Bear was largely snubbed for once with just one prize for Jeremy Allen White’s role – his third consecutive Globe.
Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser made history as the first woman to host the awards solo. She was widely praised for jokes that were funny without bruising any egos.
Fans think Zendaya might be engaged...
The Challengers star arrived at the ceremony with a stonking great diamond on her ring finger. The 28-year-old has been dating Tom Holland for four years.
Outside The Beverly Hilton hotel, Zendaya posed in front of the cameras, flashing an oval diamond set on a thin gold band. There is no official word on whether the ring could be for an engagement — and possible future wedding — but it’s certainly looking like love is in the air..
Zendaya sports massive diamond on ring finger on Golden Globes red carpet
Zendaya stunned in a burnt orange gown on the red carpet
ICYMI: Fernanda Torres dedicates award to famous mother in emotional speech
Torres, 59, took home her first Golden Globe on Sunday night for the film I’m Still Here, becoming the first Brazilian female actor to win the award for Best Actress in a Drama.
Watch Demi Moore’s daughters celebrate her Globes win
The Substance star Moore took home the prize for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, beating competition from Challengers’ Zendaya and Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo.
In her rousing acceptance speech, Moore said it was the first major award of her 45-year career, so it’s no wonder her daughters were so proud:
Let the lip-reading experts loose on this one
What on earth were these two icons talking about? Jodie Foster’s win? That awkward Diddy joke? How Nicole Kidman got her hair to do what it’s doing? We can only speculate wildly...
Was a joke about Ryan Gosling censored from the broadcast?
It seems as though one gag made by Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes might have been edited out of the show. Annabel Nugent reports
The Golden Globes are back, proving Hollywood loves nothing more than a well-timed reboot
Read about all the biggest moments of the night, from our LA correspondent Kevin E G Perry, here...
Demi Moore delivered one of the best speeches of the night
The star of The Substance opened up about a negative comment she received early in her career, and admitted she was “at a low point” when the script for the horror movie, written by Coralie Fargeat, found its way to her.
And the award for best loser of the night goes to...
...Selena Gomez, who was more than graceful in her response to losing out to Zoe Saldaña.
ICYMI: Nikki Glaser condemned for ‘gross’ Diddy joke
The comedian’s performance was mostly gentle, apart from a misjudged Diddy joke that did not go down well with viewers.
Comment: Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser played it just safe enough. It turned her into the night’s big winner
The first-time host may have had to walk a fine line but she pulled it off without a wobble, writes Kevin E G Perry.
