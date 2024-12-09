Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Golden Globes 2025 nominations are set to be announced in Hollywood.

On Monday (9 December), the latest round of nominees considered the best films and TV shows of the year will be named by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut during a live broadcast from Los Angeles.

Films expected to be in contention for trophies at the forthcoming ceremony include Wicked, Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave and divisive Netflix film Emilia Pérez.

Meanwhile, in the TV categories, The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shogun are all expected to receive nominations.

This year’s nods will arrive two years after a huge membership shake-up for the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which, in 2022, was accused of a lack of diversity in a Los Angeles Times exposé.

At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.

The full list of films and TV shows nominated for Golden Globes will be listed below as soon as they’re announced from 1.30pm GMT / 8.30am ET.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Best Director – Motion Picture

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Best Television Series – Drama

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement