Golden Globe nominations 2025 - live: Awards season underway as Hollywood awaits announcement
The Oscars precursor is set to reveal which titles are in contention for trophies
Awards season is officially underway with the announcement of the 2025 Golden Globes nominations
The films and TV shows in contention for the annual ceremony are set to be revealed in Los Angeles by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on Monday (11 December).
Films expected to be in contention for trophies at the forthcoming ceremony include Wicked, Anora, Conclave and divisive Netflix film Emilia Pérez.
Meanwhile, in the TV categories, The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shogun are the ones set to receive nominations.
This year’s nods will arrive two years after a huge membership shake-up for the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which, in 2022, was accused of a lack of diversity in a Los Angeles Times exposé.
At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.
This year’s host was considered a disaster
Joy Koy stepped up to the plate when nobody else in Hollywood wanted to host the Golden Globes earlier this year – but his efforts were met with derision.
The comedian received so much backlash he was forced to address it days after the ceremony, expressing regret over a joke he’d made about Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, the NFL star and actor Travis Kelce.
Who is hosting Golden Globes 2025?
After struggling to find a host for the 2024 ceremony (Jerrod Carmichael eventually stepped up to the plate), next year’s ceremony already has a presenter set – Nikki Glaser.
The stand-up comedian said it was “truly a dream job”, saying of her appointment: “It’s one of my favourite nights of television, and now I get a front-row seat. The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so.)
“It’s an exciting yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).
“Some of my favourite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time honoured tradition (that might also get me cancelled).”
Why did Hollywood boycott the Golden Globes?
The Golden Globes were the subject of a boycott in 2022 due to criticism over diversity within voting organisation the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The fallout led to Tom Cruise handing back his trophies.
A dark horse
One film to look out for at this year’s Golden Globes is A Different Man, a satirical comedy-drama starring Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson, which became a surprise victor at the Gotham Awards last month.
The film’s writer-director Aaron Schimberg was clearly in disbelief as the film was named Best Feature – certainly putting it on the map for the forthcoming awards season.
The Golden Globe nominations are set to be announced today in what will be a precursor hinting at what will win Oscars in 2025.
Films expected to be named include Wicked, Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave and divisive Netflix film Emilia Pérez.
The Golden Globes also award the best in the world of TV, also. Shows expected to be nominated include The Penguin, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses and Shogun.
