Eric Dane, most known for his role on Grey’s Anatomy, revealed he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Speaking to People on Thursday the actor said that would continue to work, specifically filming season three of Euphoria regardless of his health. “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he told the publication.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week,” he added. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

ALS affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, its name is derived from Greek and refers to a wasting away of the muscles responsible for controlling voluntary movement caused by a lack of nourishment, the fault of a genetic mutation.

As the ALS Association explains: “Motor neurons reach from the brain to the spinal cord and from the spinal cord to the muscles throughout the body. The progressive degeneration of the motor neurons in ALS eventually leads to their demise.

“When the motor neurons die, the ability of the brain to initiate and control muscle movement is lost. When voluntary muscle action is progressively affected, people may lose the ability to speak, eat, move, and breathe.

“The motor nerves affected when you have ALS are the motor neurons that provide voluntary movements and muscle control. Examples of voluntary movements are making the effort to reach for a smartphone or step off a curb. These actions are controlled by the muscles in the arms and legs.”

Early symptoms of the disease, according to the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes (NINDS), include: muscle twitches in the arm, leg, shoulder or tongue; cramps; tight or stiff muscles; muscle weakness; slurred or nasal speech; and difficulty chewing and swallowing.

“The first sign of ALS usually appears in the hand or arm and can show as difficulty with simple tasks such as buttoning a shirt, writing, or turning a key in a lock,” the NINDS explains.

“In other cases, symptoms initially affect one leg. People experience awkwardness when walking or running, or they may trip or stumble more often.”

There is currently no cure for ALS but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a number of drugs to ease the discomfort of sufferers such as Riluzole and Radicava.

ALS was first discovered by French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot in 1869 and is also commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease in memory of the celebrated New York Yankees baseball star (1903-41) who also suffered from it.

While ALS affects all demographics, it is most common among people aged between 55 and 75 and, according to some studies, disproportionately affects former members of the armed forces, perhaps because of exposure to harmful toxins during their service careers, although this has not been definitively substantiated.

The ALS Association reports that, in 90 percent of cases of ALS, there is no family history of the genetic mutation that causes the disease and, in the 5-10 percent of cases in which there is, only a 50 percent possibility exists of its being passed on.

For more information, please visit the ALS Association website or the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes website.