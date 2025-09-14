Emmys 2025: Most questionable red carpet looks

Your support helps us to tell the story
Television’s biggest night wearing their best at
the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet.
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on Sunday, September 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The award ceremony is
hosted by stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, as popular shows Severance and The White Lotus lead this year’s nominations.
While some celebrities are blowing the fans away outside of the theater while walking the red carpet, others opted for bold statements that are sparking conversation — and debate.
For instance, fans weren’t convinced about Zuri Hall
, whose dress drew comparisons to latex. Others, like Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport, drew criticism for failing to wear a dress that appeared to be well-tailored, despite being known for her fashion sense on her hit Bravo show.
Here are some of the most questionable looks from the 2025 Emmy Awards:
Justine Lupe open image in gallery Lupe, an actor in ‘Nobody Wants This,’ showed up to television’s biggest night wearing a knitted halter-top gown with large sequins that contributed to the overall cheap-looking appearance of the outfit (Getty Images) Ildo Damiano open image in gallery Daminano, an Italian journalist, left red carpet viewers unable to figure out where to look as his neon pink double-breasted suit was adorned with feathers, with gold shoes that made the overall outfit look too busy (Getty Images) Zuri Hall open image in gallery Hall, a co-host for ‘Access Hollywood’ on NBC, walked the red carpet in a strapless maroon gown accessorized with silver jewelry. However, while many women dressed up in satin dresses for the event, fans thought Hall’s dress had a latex-like appearance (AFP via Getty Images) Bronwyn Newport open image in gallery Although Newport is known for her bold fashion choices showcased on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ her sheen gown, adorned with sequins, didn’t appear to be well-tailored, resulting in a cheap-looking fit (Getty Images) open image in gallery Abdi, a ‘World News’ anchor, attempted to experiment with textures in her black strapless gown that appeared to have stripes of plastic material (Getty Images)
