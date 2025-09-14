Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Emmys 2025: Most questionable red carpet looks

The annual award show was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles

Brittany Miller
Sunday 14 September 2025 17:49 EDT
Comments
Television’s biggest night wearing their best at the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on Sunday, September 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The award ceremony is hosted by stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, as popular shows Severance and The White Lotus lead this year’s nominations.

While some celebrities are blowing the fans away outside of the theater while walking the red carpet, others opted for bold statements that are sparking conversation — and debate.

For instance, fans weren’t convinced about Zuri Hall, whose dress drew comparisons to latex. Others, like Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport, drew criticism for failing to wear a dress that appeared to be well-tailored, despite being known for her fashion sense on her hit Bravo show.

Here are some of the most questionable looks from the 2025 Emmy Awards:

Justine Lupe

Lupe, an actor in ‘Nobody Wants This,’ showed up to television’s biggest night wearing a knitted halter-top gown with large sequins that contributed to the overall cheap-looking appearance of the outfit
Lupe, an actor in ‘Nobody Wants This,’ showed up to television’s biggest night wearing a knitted halter-top gown with large sequins that contributed to the overall cheap-looking appearance of the outfit (Getty Images)

Ildo Damiano

Daminano, an Italian journalist, left red carpet viewers unable to figure out where to look as his neon pink double-breasted suit was adorned with feathers, with gold shoes that made the overall outfit look too busy
Daminano, an Italian journalist, left red carpet viewers unable to figure out where to look as his neon pink double-breasted suit was adorned with feathers, with gold shoes that made the overall outfit look too busy (Getty Images)

Zuri Hall

Hall, a co-host for ‘Access Hollywood’ on NBC, walked the red carpet in a strapless maroon gown accessorized with silver jewelry. However, while many women dressed up in satin dresses for the event, fans thought Hall’s dress had a latex-like appearance
Hall, a co-host for ‘Access Hollywood’ on NBC, walked the red carpet in a strapless maroon gown accessorized with silver jewelry. However, while many women dressed up in satin dresses for the event, fans thought Hall’s dress had a latex-like appearance (AFP via Getty Images)

Bronwyn Newport

Although Newport is known for her bold fashion choices showcased on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ her sheen gown, adorned with sequins, didn’t appear to be well-tailored, resulting in a cheap-looking fit
Although Newport is known for her bold fashion choices showcased on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ her sheen gown, adorned with sequins, didn’t appear to be well-tailored, resulting in a cheap-looking fit (Getty Images)

Mona Kosar Abdi

Abdi, a ‘World News’ anchor, attempted to experiment with textures in her black strapless gown that appeared to have stripes of plastic material
Abdi, a ‘World News’ anchor, attempted to experiment with textures in her black strapless gown that appeared to have stripes of plastic material (Getty Images)

