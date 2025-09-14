Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Emmys 2025: Best dressed celebrities on the red carpet

The ceremony is taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles

Amber Raiken
in New York
Sunday 14 September 2025 17:17 EDT
Comments
The 2025 Emmy Awards are officially in full swing, with celebrities walking the red carpet in their best looks, crafted by luxury designers.

The 77th annual awards ceremony is taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, tonight, with stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze as the host. Awards presenters include Stephen Colbert, Sydney Sweeney, Angela Bassett, and more.

Hit Apple TV+ show Severance is expected to win big after leading the pack with 27 nominations, including lead acting nominations for stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower. Another show on that network, The Studio by Seth Rogen, picked up 23 nominations in the comedy category.

So far, an early fashion trend is emerging: Satin blue gowns, perfect for a night out in Hollywood.

From Derek Hough to Heather McMahan, here are the best-dressed celebrities on the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet.

Haley Kalil

Influencer Haley Kalil is ready for a moment in the spotlight with her dark green floor-length gown and emerald pendant necklace. Her matching green earrings and rings, along with her hair in an updo, made for a timeless look
Influencer Haley Kalil is ready for a moment in the spotlight with her dark green floor-length gown and emerald pendant necklace. Her matching green earrings and rings, along with her hair in an updo, made for a timeless look (Getty Images)
Kalil’s dress had its own moment, with its train and drape taking over the red carpet
Kalil’s dress had its own moment, with its train and drape taking over the red carpet (Getty Images)

Phaedra Parks

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Phaedra Parks is giving Marilyn Monroe with her dusty silver gown, adorned with silver sequins. The semi-see-through look and classic blonde hairstyle were the best ways to make Parks stand out
‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Phaedra Parks is giving Marilyn Monroe with her dusty silver gown, adorned with silver sequins. The semi-see-through look and classic blonde hairstyle were the best ways to make Parks stand out (Getty Images)

Derek Hough

‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Derek Hough arrived at the Emmys in a classic fit: A black tuxedo and matching bowtie. But it was his silver brooch, with two stars on it, adorning his jacket that stood out the most
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Derek Hough arrived at the Emmys in a classic fit: A black tuxedo and matching bowtie. But it was his silver brooch, with two stars on it, adorning his jacket that stood out the most (AFP via Getty Images)
To no surprise, the iconic dancer had to take a moment to show off his best moves on the red carpet
To no surprise, the iconic dancer had to take a moment to show off his best moves on the red carpet (AFP via Getty Images)

Bresha Webb

Actor Bresha Webb is a vision in blue tonight. Her satin dress, with a plunging neckline, paired perfectly with her diamond statement necklace and matching rings
Actor Bresha Webb is a vision in blue tonight. Her satin dress, with a plunging neckline, paired perfectly with her diamond statement necklace and matching rings (AFP via Getty Images)

Heather McMahan

Comedian Heather McMahan, who’s hosting the ‘Live From E!: 2025 Emmys’ event, is also participating in the royal blue trend, with a satin off-the-shoulder gown. Of course, her silver earrings and sparkly strappy heels also looked stunning on the red carpet
Comedian Heather McMahan, who’s hosting the ‘Live From E!: 2025 Emmys’ event, is also participating in the royal blue trend, with a satin off-the-shoulder gown. Of course, her silver earrings and sparkly strappy heels also looked stunning on the red carpet (AFP via Getty Images)

