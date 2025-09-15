Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

To the delight of Severance fans, Britt Lower cleverly slipped an Easter Egg onto the back of her Emmy acceptance speech.

After taking the stage to accept the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Sunday night ceremony, Lower read her remarks off a piece of paper.

“First, it’s a privilege to even be mentioned alongside such an incredible group of artists. Wow. I share this award with my heroic cast and crew whose work catalyzes mine,” she began.

In addition to thanking the show’s cast and crew, Lower concluded: “Thank you to my mom and my dad, my brother, my husband, our kids, our co-parents, our chosen family. I love you so much. Thank you for this, and thank you for choosing me.”

However, upon closer inspection of her note, fans spotted a hidden message scrawled across the top: “LET ME OUT.”

open image in gallery Britt Lower won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series ( Getty Images )

In Severance, Helena Egan’s “innie,” Helly R., writes the same desperate plea in black ink on her forearms in an attempt to be freed from the mysterious company Lumon Industries.

The critically acclaimed series, also starring Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, and John Turturro, follows a group of employees who undergo an experimental procedure that separates their conscious mind between work and personal life.

One fan on X called Lower’s ingenious nod “iconic,” while a second lauded it as a “nice touch.”

“She's so into her role,” a third noted, with a fourth writing: “That’s so meta I love it.”

open image in gallery Britt Lower's acceptance speech included a nod to her Emmy-winning role in 'Severance' ( Getty Images )

“She is so f***ing brilliant. I love her,” another added.

Going into the ceremony, Severance had dominated in the drama category with 27 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Scott. However, it ended up only walking away with two wins on the night — one for Lower and one for her co-star Tramell Tillman, who won the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Major winners of the night included Netflix’s limited crime thriller Adolescence, Apple TV+’s new Hollywood satire The Studio, and HBO Max’s hospital drama The Pitt.

Adolescence star, 15-year-old Owen Cooper, made history as the youngest-ever male actor to win an award, while Hacks lead Jean Smart won her fourth Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of fading female comic Deborah Vance.

Meanwhile, Smart’s Hacks co-star Hannah Einbiner won her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. During her acceptance speech, she issued a fiery rallying cry against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that ended up being censored.