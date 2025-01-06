Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The winners of the Golden Globes 2025 have been announced in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles event, which was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser on Sunday (5 January), has honoured the best films and TV shows of the past year, with Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist taking home top prizes.

In the film categories, there were surprise winners in the form of Zoe Saldaña, who beat Wicked’s Ariana Grande for her role in Emilia Pérez, and Brazilian star I’m Still Here star Fernanda Torres, who won Best Actress 25 years after her mother Fernanda Montenegro was nominated in the same category for Central Station.

Demi Moore also delivered a rousing speech after winning for The Substance, revealing that she almost quit acting a few years ago due to a lack of roles.

Meanwhile, Shōgun, Baby Reindeer and Hacks led the TV wins, with Shōgun stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and Tadanobu Asano all winning in the acting categories.

The full list of Golden Globe 2025 winners are listed below...

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist WINNER

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

open image in gallery ‘The Brutalist’ won Best Motion Picture – Drama at 2025 Golden Globes ( AP )

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here WINNER

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Kate Winslet, Lee

open image in gallery Fernanda Torres wins Golden Globe ( Getty Images )

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez WINNER

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

open image in gallery ‘Emilia Pérez’ wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy ( PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÃ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÃMA )

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance WINNER

Zendaya, Challengers

open image in gallery Demi Moore wins at the 2025 Golden Globes ( YouTube )

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabrielle LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man WINNER

open image in gallery Sebastian Stan wins 2025 Golden Globe for ‘A Different Man’ ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light – India

Emilia Pérez – France WINNER

The Girl With the Needle – Denmark

I’m Still Here – Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany

Vermiglio – Italy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez WINNER

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

open image in gallery Zoe Saldaña wins 2025 Golden Globe for ‘Emilia Pérez’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Denzel Washington,Gladiator II

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain WINNER

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

open image in gallery Kieran Culkin wins 2025 Golden Globe ( Getty Images )

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist WINNER

Edward Berger, Conclave

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave WINNER

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

open image in gallery ‘Conclave’ writer Peter Straughan wins 2025 Golden Globe

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Brutalist

Challengers WINNER

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

The Last Showgirl – “Beautiful That Way”

Challengers – “Compress/Repress”

Emilia Pérez – “El Mal”

Better Man – “Forbidden Road”

The Wild Robot – “Kiss the Sky”

Emilia Pérez – “Mi Camino” WINNER

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr and Mrs Smith

Shōgun WINNER

Slow Horses

Squid Game

open image in gallery ‘Shōgun’ won Best Television Series – Drama at the 2025 Golden Globes ( AP )

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Anna Sawai, Shōgun WINNER

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

open image in gallery Anna Sawai wins at the 2025 Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun WINNER

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

open image in gallery Hiroyuki Sanada wins at the 2025 Golden Globes ( Golden Globes )

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hacks WINNER

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Nobody Wants This

The Gentlemen

The Bear

open image in gallery ‘Abbott Elementary’ has been nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy ( © 2023 Disney. All rights reserved. )

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks WINNER

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

open image in gallery Kathryn Hahn in ‘Agatha All Along’ ( Marvel Studios )

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear WINNER

open image in gallery Jeremy Allen White won 2025 Golden Globe for ‘The Bear’ ( Getty Images )

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer WINNER

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

open image in gallery Jessica Gunning wins 2025 Golden Globe ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun WINNER

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

open image in gallery Tadanobu Asano wins 2025 Golden Globes ( AFP via Getty Images )

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer WINNER

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country WINNER

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

open image in gallery Jodie Foster wins 2025 Golden Globe ( REUTERS )

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin WINNER

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

open image in gallery Colin Farrell wins 2025 Golden Globe ( AFP via Getty Images )

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady WINNER

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator 2

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked WINNER

The Wild Robot