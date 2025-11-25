Dancing With the Stars: Season 34 finale hours away as five couples vie for Mirrorball Trophy — live updates
Three-hour finale begins at 8 p.m. ET
Another season of Dancing With the Stars is about to come to an end.
After an exciting season of memorable dances and shocking eliminations, one couple will walk away with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy tonight.
The five remaining couples include:
- Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa
- Reality TV personality Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach
- The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten
- Wildlife conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson
- Social media influencer and host of the Hot Mess podcast Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy
Dancing With the Stars airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. The finale will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday.
What time is the finale?
Tuesday night’s Dancing With the Stars finale begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with streaming on Disney+.
The three-hour event will conclude at 11 p.m. ET.
Familiar faces in the ballroom
Season 34 of DWTS welcomed back co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, in addition to the returning judging panel made up of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.
The trio of judges were joined by several guests throughout the season, including former host Tom Bergeron and former pro dancer Kym Johnson Herjavec.
Season 34 cast
The season started with 14 couples:
- Jordan Chiles (with Ezra Sosa) — Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast
- Lauren Jauregui (with Brandon Armstrong) — Fifth Harmony singer
- Dylan Efron (with Daniella Karagach) — Reality TV personality and brother of actor Zac Efron
- Corey Feldman (with Jenna Johnson) — Eighties film star of Gremlins, The Goonies and Stand by Me
- Hilaria Baldwin (with Gleb Savchenko) — Yoga instructor, podcaster and wife of actor Alec Baldwin
- Andy Richter (with Emma Slater) — Comedian and former sidekick of Conan O'Brien
- Danielle Fishel (with Pasha Pashkov) — Star of Boy Meets World
- Elaine Hendrix (with Alan Bersten) — Actor known for her role as Meredith Blake in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap
- Scott Hoying (Rylee Arnold) — Pentatonix singer
- Robert Irwin (Witney Carson) — Wildlife conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin
- Alix Earle (with Val Chmerkovskiy) — Social media influencer and host of the Hot Mess podcast
- Jen Affleck (with Jan Ravnik) — Star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- Whitney Leavitt (with Mark Ballas) — Also from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- Baron Davis (with Britt Stewart) — Two-time NBA All-Star
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments