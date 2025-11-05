Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danielle Fishel’s husband has shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife, showing the actor hooked up to an IV as she recovered from her performance on Dancing With The Stars.

Fishel, 44, and her partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated seventh from the competition Tuesday during week eight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night.

“I COULD NOT BE MORE PROUD OF THIS WOMAN!” Fishel’s husband, film producer Jensen Karp, wrote on Instagram. “Elite 8, but number 1 to me (and the boys) always.” The couple, who have been married since 2018, share two sons: six-year-old Adler and four-year-old Keaton.

He added, “What a journey, what a force. And to leave on the perfect 40 team score? Love it. And I love YOU @daniellefishel!!!”

Karp shared a picture of Fishel appearing to be recovering from weeks of dancing in the ABC reality competition. In the snap, the Boy Meets World star slightly smiles while sitting on a couch with an IV in her arm and giving a thumbs up with her other hand.

open image in gallery Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov performed a contemporary routine before they were eliminated seventh on Dancing With The Stars ( Disney/Christopher Willard )

During her final episode on the show, Fishel and Pashkov performed an emotional contemporary routine to “Dream On” by Aerosmith that was partly inspired by Fishel’s diagnosis with breast cancer.

After she performed, Fishel told DWTS co-host Julianne Hough that it was “a difficult week. Pasha had to push through a lot of resistance, and I ended up apologizing to him, because I did feel bad.”

“But this dance was bringing up a lot of stuff for me. It was like therapy,” she said.

open image in gallery Danielle Fishel told DWTS co-host Julianna Hough that it was a 'tough week' ( Disney )

open image in gallery Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp have been married since 2018 ( Getty Images )

Fishel announced her breast cancer diagnosis last August on her podcast Pod Meets World. She said the cancer was very early, adding, “It’s technically stage zero.”

“The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment.”

She explained on the show that the song choice meant a lot to her because “this song really inspires me to live out my dreams, because as my cancer diagnosis showed me last year, you never know when your time could be up.”

Ahead of the performance, Karp shared that it was the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary. “I’m so happy the world gets to see her determination, joy and unwavering support for friends every week on their TVs,” the proud husband wrote.

The actor received a total score of 34 and captained the winning team during the group dance competition, but it wasn’t enough to save her from being voted off.