CNN host issues clarification after beeper bomb jibe gets panellist thrown off air

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

CNN host Abby Philip has issued a clarification following a heated panel discussion descended into chaos.

The network has banned future appearances from writer Ryan Girdusky, after he made a “racist” comment amid the disorder appearing to say he hoped that Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan got blown up in a bomb attack.

Hasan defended his support for Palestinian rights after accusations of being an antisemite.

“Yeah, well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” Girdusky then said in the exchange.

Philip issued an apology after a commercial break clarifying that the writer had been asked to leave. However, viewers were left confused after Hasan, founder of media platform Zeteo, also didn’t return to the panel.

In a video posted to social media, Philip clarified the reasons behind Hasan’s absence.

“Hey I’m sure everyone has seen what happened on the show tonight, I just wanted to address one quick thing.

“As you may have seen Ryan was asked to leave the show and we have put out a statement saying that he’s not welcome back on our air. There is a line here on this programme and it was crossed but I want to be clear as well that we did not ask Mehdi to not come back.

Hasan did not return to the show following the exchange ( Instagram/AbbyDPhilip/CNN )

“In fact we really wanted him to come back and finish the show, we had a lot to talk to him about and we really hope that he’ll join us again soon. But for those of you who are wondering why he did not come back I just want to be super clear that that was not in any way because we did not want him back at all.

“I won’t speak for him but I just wanted to make sure that you all knew that that was not what happened there.”

Viewers were left shocked at the exchange which began as the pair discussed Donald Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden and accusations that the Trump campaign is spreading Nazi-style ideas.

Girdusky to Hasan: I hope your beeper doesn’t go off pic.twitter.com/YmHhYnkDZ3 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2024

The conversation rapidly descended into chaos as the issue of Israel and Palestine was brought up with Gidursky suggesting Hasan supported Hamas. He then made the comment referring to the “beeper” referencing Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah through pagers.

“Oh my god I have never seen a brawl like this on CNN,” wrote one shocked viewer.

“My blood is BOILING,” wrote another. “The fact that this was allowed to go on for as long as it did is insane. This is disgusting.”

Sharing @CNN’s statement and a quick message from me about what happened on tonight’s show.



I take this very seriously and want to again apologize to @mehdirhasan and I hope he’ll join us another time. pic.twitter.com/O9l0Ftv5NZ — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 29, 2024

“There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air,” the network said in a statement. “We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore important issues and promote mutual understanding.

“But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network.”