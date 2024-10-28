Election 2024 live updates: Obama and Springsteen rally for Harris; Trump heads back to swing state after MSG
Harris campaign plans to visit all seven battleground states while Trump campaign is leaning on allies to help rally support
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
With just eight days left in the 2024 presidential election cycle, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their final push to voters across the U.S., especially in battleground states.
One of the Harris campaign’s tactics is leaning on popular musicians to perform at “Get Out the Vote” rallies to reach a larger voter base. Musician Bruce Springsteen is expected to appear alongside former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday.
Meanwhile, Harris will campaign in Ann Arbor Michigan, featuring singer Maggie Rogers.
Trump is expected to hold a rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday evening after hosting a blockbuster campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.
Fallout continues after the New York event, which was widely condemned for being racist — though Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended speaker Tony Hinchcliffe over his joke comparing Puerto Rico to garbage.
President Joe Biden called the rally “embarrassing” after casting his ballot on Monday.
Candace Owens blocked from entering Australia
Australia has refused to allow right-wing content creator Candace Owens into the country for a planned speaking tour, with officials saying it wouldn’t serve the “national interest” to welcome the online provocateur.
“From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about [Nazi doctor Josef] Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction,” Immigration Minister Tony Burke told Australian outlets over the weekend.
“Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”
“Tickets to these events are selling for $100,” he added in The Sydney Morning Herald. “I hope she has a good refunds policy.”
More details in our full story.
Right-wing extremist Candace Owens is blocked from entering Australia
Local leaders pushed for Owens to be denied entry after commens about Nazis
Giuliani may have to give up $3.5m condo
A pair of election workers Rudy Giuliani defamed are preparing to obtain a long list of valuables, including a 1980 Mercedes Benz once owned by Lauren Bacall, and his Manhattan penthouse, after a federal judge ordered the disbarred former mayor to turn over his property last week.
Giuliani’s attorneys returned to court on Monday as he faces an imminent deadline for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss to seize assets that they plan to sell to make up for the nearly $150 million he owes for defaming them in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, when he falsely accused them of manipulating ballots and election results in Georgia.
Giuliani did not appear at Monday’s hearing in Manhattan. On Sunday night, he spoke to nearly 20,000 people in Madison Square Garden to boost Donald Trump, his former client, whose spurious efforts to reverse his 2020 loss has landed Giuliani in courtroom battles of his own across the country.
The former mayor plans to maintain his residence in Palm Beach, Florida, but he is barred by the court from doing anything to diminish its value as District Judge Lewis Liman determines whether his creditors can seize it.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Giuliani’s $3.5 million Florida condo could be seized by election workers he defamed
Federal judge to decide whether Trump’s former attorney must turn over his Palm Beach residence
WATCH: Trump rallies in Atlanta
Doanld Trump is expected to take the stage soon in Atlanta, his latest push in one of 2024’s key swing states.
You can watch the full rally here.
In the meantime, here’s our poll tracker on the state of the 2024 race.
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates from the 2024 election
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
Faith leaders praise Trump as ‘warrior for the word of God'
Donald Trump continues to campaign for the evangelical Christian vote and appeared Monday at the National Faith Advisory Board summit in Powder Springs, Georgia.
There, religious leaders praised Trump as a “warrior for the word of God.”
Trump has taken to claiming on the campaign trail God saved him from being executed.
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends racist comedian from Trump rally
Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene defended comedian Tony Hinchcliffe on Monday after he was widely criticized for making racist jokes at a Trump rally over the weekend at Madison Square Garden.
During his set, Hinchcliffe used racist and stereotypical tropes to talk about Black people, Jews, Palestinians, and Latinos, and compared Puerto Rico to a “floating island of garbage.” In a message on X on Monday, Greene praised Hinchliffe, arguing the comic brought attention to waste management issues on the island, and attached what appeared to be a vague Google AI summary of the search “waste management problem Puerto Rico” as evidence.
“Also, a 2024 federal audit report showed that less than 10% of more than $23 billion in available federal funds have been spent in Puerto Rico under the Biden Harris administration,” Greene wrote of the comedian’s set, which did not contain any discussion of Puerto Rico beyond the brief insult.
More details in our full story.
President Joe Biden becomes average Joe while waiting to vote in Delaware
Paranoia descends on Trump campaign
Donald Trump’s campaign staffers are afraid of being spied on with surveillance devices inside their headquarters, a since-fired employee claimed.
The unnamed worker was fired earlier this month but explained colleagues’ fear of surveillance in a disgruntled email, according to The Daily Beast.
The publication did not name the since-fired staffer or the colleague she wrote the email to on October 18. She also did not work directly for the campaign, but rather for Launchpad Strategies, an in-house ad firm, the Beast reports.
In that email, the woman said that Chief Financial Officer Sean Dollman and other staffers were convinced leadership had installed “a listening device in a cut out hole” in a conference room at their headquarters in Florida, the Beast reports.
Katie Hawkinson has the details.
Trump campaign workers are scared they’re being spied on, new report claims
‘There are napkins stuffed in all the gaps in the conference room now,’ the since-fired staffer wrote
Candace Owens denied entry into Australia
Far-right personality Candace Owens planned to tour around Australia in November but her plans have been canceled after Australia’s Immigration Minister said the country has no interest in hosting her.
“From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction,” Immigration Minister Tony Burke said.
“Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”
Washington Post hemorrhaging subscribers after endorsement drama
More than 200,000 people have reportedly cancelled their subscriptions to The Washington Post in recent days, in what’s seen as a mass protest against the Jeff Bezos-owned paper’s decision not to endorse a candidate for the 2024 election.
Get the background on the controversy here.
Watergate reporters slam Washington Post for refusing presidential endorsement
An editor has already resigned over the decision, a former editor called the paper’s leadership cowardly, and thousands of subscribers have left the paper
Trump rally at MSG was ‘an attack on all New Yorkers'
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has joined the chorus of leaders condemning Donald Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden, where numerous speakers made racist remarks.
Hochul said on Monday the event was an “attack on all New Yorkers.”
Here’s Ariana Baio’s dispatch from outside the rally.
I was out with the MAGA supporters and the scenes were weird even for NYC
Ariana Baio recounts the scenes outside of Madison Square Garden as she waited for three hours with Trump supporters to attend his rally
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments