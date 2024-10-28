Trump campaigns in Georgia after MSG rally; Harris heads to Michigan in final election sprint: Live updates
Harris campaign plans to visit all seven battleground states while Trump campaign is leaning on allies to help rally support
With just eight days left in the 2024 presidential election cycle, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their final push to voters across the U.S., especially in battleground states.
Trump is expected to hold a rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday evening after hosting a blockbuster campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.
The Republican nominee stands little chance of winning his home state on November 5 but was nevertheless joined by an army of MAGA cheerleaders, including his running mate JD Vance, billionaire Elon Musk, ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, wrestler Hulk Hogan and even his wife, Melania Trump.
He’s relying on his allies to visit with voters in other swing states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Meanwhile, the Harris campaign is getting ready to host a rally in Ann Arbor Michigan featuring singer Maggie Rodger on Monday.
It’s part of its “Get Out the Vote” concert series, where the campaign hopes to reach large fan bases to support Harris and Governor Tim Walz.
Musician Bruce Springsteen will join former president Barack Obama in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for a separate rally.
Harris responds to Trump comedian’s ‘joke’ about Puerto Rico
Vice President Kamala Harris criticized a comedian’s remarks about Puerto Rico at Trump’s MSG rally last night.
“I’m very proud to have the support of both like Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lope and others who were supporting me before that nonsense last night at Madison Square Garden.”
President Joe Biden casts his ballot
President Joe Biden arrived in Wilmington, Delaware this morning to cast his ballot in the 2024 presidential election – likely a bittersweet moment for the president who initially believed he would be voting for himself had his party not pushed him out.
Monday morning, Biden arrived at the polling location and waited in line. While waiting he greeted other voters, according to the White House poll report.
Hundreds of ballots burned in Oregon after ‘incendiary’ device placed inside box
Hundreds of ballots were burned inside a ballot box that was set on fire after “an incendiary device” was placed inside the box, police say.
Authorities in Portland, Oregon said police officers received a call around 6 a.m. local time that there was a fire inside a ballot box approximately a block away from the Multnomah County Elections Office.
By the time police arrived, a nearby person had begun to put the fire out.
The Clark County elections auditor told KATU that only a few ballots could be saved. Anyone who placed a ballot in the box after 11 a.m. on Saturday can request a replacement from the auditor’s office.
Police say some sort of incendiary device was placed inside the ballot box and started the fire.
Lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of ‘illegal lottery scheme’ with $1 million giveaway to registered voters
Philadelphia’s district attorney is suing Elon Musk’s political action committee to stop his multimillion-dollar stunt that the Department of Justice has warned could be illegal.
A lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania on Monday by District Attorney Larry Krasner argues that Musk’s Donald Trump-supporting America PAC “hatched an illegal lottery scheme to influence voters in that election.”
“America PAC and Musk must be stopped, immediately,” before Election Day, according to the lawsuit, which was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.
“Though Musk says that a winner’s selection is ‘random,’ that appears to be false,” according to the lawsuit. “Multiple winners that have been selected are individuals who have shown up at Trump rallies in Pennsylvania.”
The lawsuit marks the first legal action against the billionaire’s stunt, which offered people who signed the PAC’s petition supporting First and Second Amendment rights the chance to win a random daily $1 million prize drawing.
AOC mocks Trump with McDonald’s E. coli conspiracy
Tim Walz teamed up with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a Sunday campaign appearance on Twitch as they played video games and the New York Democrat promoted a McDonald’s conspiracy involving Trump.
Here’s John Bowden to explain.
Harris’s team keeps Biden from campaign in ‘slow-moving breakup’
The Democrat’s campaign is reportedly keeping President Joe Biden at arm’s length as the 81-year-old is itching to get out on the campaign trail for his former running mate.
Three people told Axios that the Harris campaign keeps saying that they’ll get back to the president’s team on when to send him out into the field.
The Harris campaign views Biden as a political liability but doesn’t want to say directly that they don’t want him to stump for the vice president.
Democrats and some of Biden’s staff keep walking on eggshells around Biden’s ego and feelings, according to the outlet.
Gustaf Kilander has more on a really rather sad state of affairs.
Historic gender gap will likely decide if Trump or Harris wins
With just over a week left before Election Day, a historic gender gap is emerging that may decide whether Trump or Harris wins the White House.
Recent national polling has noted that women decisively backed the Vice President 53 percent to 36 over her Republican rival.
The figures are an almost exact mirror image when it comes to men, who support Trump 53 percent to 36 percent over Harris.
If such margins hold until Election Day, it would be the biggest disparity since a gender gap emerged more than four decades ago, in 1980, according to USA Today/Suffolk University, which carried out the survey.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Hulk Hogan struggles with trademark routine during surprise appearance at Trump rally
Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, has become an outspoken supporter of Trump this election cycle, even going as far as to joke about bodyslamming Kamala Harris and questioning her ethnicity.
Having raised eyebrows at the RNC in August, the former WWE champion, 76, was a surprise speaker at the Republican’s rally at Madison Square Garden yesterday.
In typically over-the-top fashion, Hogan made his entrance to his “Real American” theme song while waving the American flag.
He then attempted to rip his shirt from his own chest, a routine that he has done since the 1980s – only to get into a real tussle with the top.
Here’s more from Greg Evans.
New poll finds most voters believe Trump won’t accept election loss
The majority of American voters believe Donald Trump will not accept the 2024 presidential election result if he loses to Kamala Harris, according to a new poll.
The CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, found that, if the former president loses next week, only 30 percent of all registered voters believe he will accept the result and concede to his opponent.
By contrast, 73 percent believe Harris will accept the election result if she loses.
Here’s more from Rhian Lubin.
Michelle Obama hits out at difference in expectations towards the two candidates and issues stark warning on abortion
“I hope you’ll forgive me if I’m a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump’s gross incompetence, while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn,” the former first lady said in Kalamazoo, Michigan, over the weekend.
“I hope that you’ll forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse.”
It was barnstorming stuff from a truly great public speaker, who also warned men about being part of the conservative “assault” on reproductive rights by voting for the Republican ticket before returning to her initial theme by saying of Harris: “We expect her to be intelligent, articulate, have a clear set of policies, and never show too much anger… But for Trump? We expect nothing at all. No understanding of policy, no ability to put together coherent arguments.”
Ooof.
Mike Bedigan has more.
