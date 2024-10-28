✕ Close Donald Trump speaks at his Madison Square Garden rally in New York City

With just eight days left in the 2024 presidential election cycle, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their final push to voters across the U.S., especially in battleground states.

Trump is expected to hold a rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday evening after hosting a blockbuster campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.

The Republican nominee stands little chance of winning his home state on November 5 but was nevertheless joined by an army of MAGA cheerleaders, including his running mate JD Vance, billionaire Elon Musk, ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, wrestler Hulk Hogan and even his wife, Melania Trump.

He’s relying on his allies to visit with voters in other swing states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign is getting ready to host a rally in Ann Arbor Michigan featuring singer Maggie Rodger on Monday.

It’s part of its “Get Out the Vote” concert series, where the campaign hopes to reach large fan bases to support Harris and Governor Tim Walz.

Musician Bruce Springsteen will join former president Barack Obama in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for a separate rally.