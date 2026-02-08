Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kid Rock has defended his upcoming performance at Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” by saying he is focusing on his love for America rather than spreading hate.

The former rapper, 55, will headline the conservative group’s alternative halftime show Sunday to compete with the NFL’s official Super Bowl halftime pick of Latin superstar Bad Bunny, which has sparked backlash among MAGA supporters who said the singer was anti-Donald Trump.

“I think I speak for Turning Point and all the artists involved, that none of us are approaching this with any hate in our hearts at all,” Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, said Friday during his appearance on Fox & Friends.

“It's just a love for our base and love for music, our country,” he said.

Rock, an outspoken supporter of the president, went on to say that the show was engineered for conservative Americans to celebrate their patriotism, adding that right-wing views are not represented in mainstream media.

Kid Rock said he is playing Turning Point USA's Super Bowl halftime show for Americans who are 'underserved, entertainment-wise' ( Getty Images )

“There’s a big portion of this country, like it or not, that’s underserved entertainment-wise,” Kid Rock said. “We’re just [going to] go play for our base. You know, people who love America, love football, love Jesus.”

Rock will headline the event with country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett. The show will be streamed across TPUSA’s digital platforms at the same time as Bad Bunny’s performance during Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

After Rock’s involvement in the conservative group’s halftime show was announced, critics pointed out lyrics from the rock musician that contradicted TPUSA’s Christian values. Specifically, Rock’s 2001 song “Cool, Daddy Cool,” which contains several unsavory lyrics, resurfaced ahead of his performance.

In “Cool, Daddy, Cool,” Rock sings: "Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage, see some say that's statutory (But I say it's mandatory).” In another of his songs, “Lowlife (Living the Highlife),” Rock sang, “I got kids I’ve never seen/ And their momma’s 17.”

The “American Badass” hitmaker appeared to respond to the outrage over his old lyrics by posting a quote from the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

“Learn to love the hate. Embrace it. Enjoy it. You earned it. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and everyone should have one about you,” Bryant’s quote, reposted by Rock Thursday, said. “Haters are a good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones.”

In the days leading up to the rival halftime show, Rock’s country music festival — Rock the Country, which was deemed a “MAGA fest” — was canceled in South Carolina after a series of artists dropped out.