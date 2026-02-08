Kid Rock says Turning Point USA’s Super Bowl halftime show is for ‘underserved’ Americans
Turning Point USA’s halftime show will air at the same time as Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance
Kid Rock has defended his upcoming performance at Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” by saying he is focusing on his love for America rather than spreading hate.
The former rapper, 55, will headline the conservative group’s alternative halftime show Sunday to compete with the NFL’s official Super Bowl halftime pick of Latin superstar Bad Bunny, which has sparked backlash among MAGA supporters who said the singer was anti-Donald Trump.
“I think I speak for Turning Point and all the artists involved, that none of us are approaching this with any hate in our hearts at all,” Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, said Friday during his appearance on Fox & Friends.
“It's just a love for our base and love for music, our country,” he said.
Rock, an outspoken supporter of the president, went on to say that the show was engineered for conservative Americans to celebrate their patriotism, adding that right-wing views are not represented in mainstream media.
“There’s a big portion of this country, like it or not, that’s underserved entertainment-wise,” Kid Rock said. “We’re just [going to] go play for our base. You know, people who love America, love football, love Jesus.”
Rock will headline the event with country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett. The show will be streamed across TPUSA’s digital platforms at the same time as Bad Bunny’s performance during Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.
After Rock’s involvement in the conservative group’s halftime show was announced, critics pointed out lyrics from the rock musician that contradicted TPUSA’s Christian values. Specifically, Rock’s 2001 song “Cool, Daddy Cool,” which contains several unsavory lyrics, resurfaced ahead of his performance.
In “Cool, Daddy, Cool,” Rock sings: "Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage, see some say that's statutory (But I say it's mandatory).” In another of his songs, “Lowlife (Living the Highlife),” Rock sang, “I got kids I’ve never seen/ And their momma’s 17.”
The “American Badass” hitmaker appeared to respond to the outrage over his old lyrics by posting a quote from the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
“Learn to love the hate. Embrace it. Enjoy it. You earned it. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and everyone should have one about you,” Bryant’s quote, reposted by Rock Thursday, said. “Haters are a good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones.”
In the days leading up to the rival halftime show, Rock’s country music festival — Rock the Country, which was deemed a “MAGA fest” — was canceled in South Carolina after a series of artists dropped out.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks