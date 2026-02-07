Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brantley Gilbert has cited his love for America as a reason why he’s performing at Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show, which has been organized in protest of the NFL’s 2026 Super Bowl music acts.

TPUSA, the right-wing political organization founded by late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, announced last October that it would host an alternative show February 8 — the same night as the NFL’s Super Bowl, which will see the New England Patriots face off against the Seattle Seahawks. Along with Gilbert, artists performing at the TPUSA event include Kid Rock, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

The event has drawn widespread criticism for its overtly political framing and cultural messaging, with some observers calling the “all-American” branding exclusionary while Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny headlines the official halftime show.

Amid the controversy, Gilbert shared a statement with Fox News to explain why he’s performing at the event.

“​​I’m a songwriter who grew up, and still lives in Jackson County, Georgia, whose goal in the music business was to sell out the local theater a few miles from my house and somehow make my living writing songs,” he said. “I’m a recovering addict with the history of all the bad choices that come with it. I’m not proud of those choices, but I am proud of the choice I’ve made to live in another direction.”

open image in gallery Brantley Gilbert says he ‘loves’ America ‘despite its flaws’ ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery TPUSA’s alternative event is in opposition to Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl halftime show ( AP )

“I share my story through my music in hopes that it may help and inspire others in their darkest hour. I’m a Christian, and I love our country despite its flaws. I’ve dedicated part of my life to the men and women who fight for it and the families of those who gave their life for it. Above all, I’m a proud husband and father of three,” he added, referring to his and his wife Amber Gilbert’s children: Barrett, eight, Braylen, six, and Abram, one.

The “Bottoms Up” singer also said he’s performing at the TPUSA show because America is celebrating 250 years as a country this year, and it has been more than 20 years since a country singer artist was asked to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

“I respect that some people may see this differently, but I’m not playing this show to be divisive. I was offered this opportunity and imagined my kids watching their daddy perform at halftime during the biggest game in American football. Everything I do, I do for them,” he continued.

“The way I treat people isn’t conditional based on what our differences may be. I believe ‘united we stand, divided we fall,’ and my prayer for our country is that we stand united.”

The announcement of the All-American Halftime Show came after conservative outrage mounted over Bad Bunny’s selection as the Super Bowl halftime performer. Many Republican figureheads labeled the Puerto Rican superstar a “massive Donald Trump hater,” an “anti-ICE activist,” and slammed him for having “no songs in English.”

Despite Trump’s criticism of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl selection, the NFL confirmed it will not drop the “DtMF” singer. In fact, the organization has appeared to double down in its defiance, adding rock band Green Day, longtime Trump critics, to its Super Bowl lineup. The rock trio, including Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, will perform a special 60th anniversary Super Bowl tribute during the opening ceremony.

Although it’s still unknown where the All-American Halftime Show will be held, it will broadcast across four conservative networks: Charge!, DailyWire+, TBN and Real America’s Voice. It will also stream on Turning Point USA’s social media channels, including YouTube, X and Rumble.