Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cynthia Erivo is being applauded for her instinct to defend Ariana Grande from a man charging at her at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore.

Viral video of the Thursday incident showed Erivo, 38, rushing to defend her co-star when a fan jumped over the barricade onto the carpet and grabbed the singer. Erivo immediately jumped in between Grande, 32, and the man to push him away before security intervened. Erivo and co-star Michelle Yeoh then comforted Grande, who was visibly shaken up by the incident.

As the clip began to circulate online, fans were impressed with Erivo’s protective behavior, with one calling her a threat for six reasons: “Actress. Dancer. Writer. Model. BODYGUARD. As if I couldn’t possibly love her more,” one wrote.

“The way that Cynthia immediately went to protect her says a lot about her,” someone else added, while another said: “Cynthia truly multi talented. Broadway, silver screen, AND security guard?”

While the praise for the actor is flowing, other fans are upset that the security guards did not step in faster.

open image in gallery Cynthia Erivo is being praised for her reaction to a fan grabbing Ariana Grande on the Wicked: For Good premiere red carpet in Singapore ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Ariana Grande was visibly shaken after a fan grabbed her at the premiere ( Getty Images )

“While what Cynthia did was commendable, she shouldn't have to expose herself to getting attacked when there are actual bodyguards that are PAID to protect the both of them. Why were they so effing slow to act that she had to jump in ???” a fan wrote. Another noted, “This honestly could have been so much worse...what was security doing.”

The man who rushed Grande, Johnson Wen, posted a video bragging about the confrontation on his Instagram, thanking Grande for “letting” him jump next to her. Wen is notorious for behaving badly at star-studded events. He was even arrested in Australia in June after rushing on stage during a Katy Perry concert.

After the incident, Wen posted on his Instagram story, “I’m free after being arrested.” Instagram users have been quick to reprimand his behavior.

“Do you think this is okay? This is sick! It ruined the experience for fans who dreamed of this moment and put lives at risk. All for pure ego! Seek help,” one slammed in the comments. Another wrote, “You literally assaulted her. This isn’t a flex, it’s a crime. Shame on you!”

The scary scene came after angry fans of the Wicked franchise recently sent threats to Grande for missing the movie’s premiere in Brazil, forcing her to address them with a statement on Instagram saying, “Please don’t wish danger on us.”