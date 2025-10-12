‘All a bit awkward’: Strictly Come Dancing viewers left baffled by Cynthia Erivo decision
Fans were left scratching heads over detail from latest episode
Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been left feeling baffled over a decision involving Cynthia Erivo in the latest episode.
This week, the three-time Oscar nominated Wicked star returned to the show for the first time since 2021 to mentor the crop of celebrity contestants.
However, it was revealed by presenter Tess Daly at the start of the episode that the star would not be offer scores after each performance.
“Tonight, Cynthia, you’ll be commenting on our couples but not scoring,” Daly said.
Throughout the episode, as co-host Claudia Winkleman introduced each round of scores, the camera cut to the judges – with Erivo positioned awkwardly in between them as they held up their paddles.
“Cynthia just sat in the middle whilst they score is sending me, she’s like a competition winner,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.
“They could have given Cynthia a score paddle…. she’s just sat there like a lemon,” another adding, with one more stating: “Someone give Cynthia a paddle......it’s all a bit awkward...”
Another fan complained that Erivo looked “left out” without a paddle.
Erivo’s appearance on the show arrives one month before the release of Wicked: For Good, for which she’s hoping to score another Best Actress nomination.
One celebrity who was unable to compete on Saturday night’s episode was Neighbours star Stefan Dennis, who was advised to rest by his doctors after falling ill.
This means that Dennis and his professional partner Dianne Buswell will automatically make it through to the next stage of the competition.
After speculation, Buswell, who is Strictly’s first pregnant contestant, was forced to denied claims that she is the real reason behind Dennis’s absence.
Last week, businessman and former Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner became the first star to be eliminated from the 2025 series alongside his professional partner Amy Dowden.
Skinner said he was gutted to be the first out, but admitted his dancing skills were not good enough.
Wicked: For Good, released on 21 November, will conclude the story of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, played by Erivo, with Ariana Grande playing Glinda, the Good Witch of the North.
Also reprising their roles are Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.
