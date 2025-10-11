Dianne Buswell denies claims of a ‘cover-up’ over Stefan Dennis Strictly absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has poured water on rumours that she is the reason Stefan Dennis won’t be performing this weekend.

It was announced on Friday (10 October) that the Neighbours star will not be taking part in tonight’s Movie Week episode due to illness.

In line with the programme’s rules, Dennis and Buswell will receive a pass to next week’s episode when it is hoped the actor will be well enough to perform.

Hours before Saturday’s live show (11 October), Buswell addressed claims that she is the one responsible for his absence.

“Just to clarify I’ve had lots of people messaging me thinking this is a cover up for me not being able to dance?!” she wrote on Instagram.

open image in gallery ( Instagram / Dianne Buswell )

“Firstly, we wouldn’t lie, especially about someone being sick. And secondly, I am fine. Yes I am pregnant, but I’m also very capable and feeling good!”

She continued: “Thirdly, there are things in place if any pros were to get sick or injured.”

The 36-year-old dancer is the first star to ever compete on Strictly while pregnant.

After news of Dennis’s illness was announced during Friday night’s episode of Strictly companion show It Takes Two, Buswell wrote on Instagram: “Sending Aussie love to wonderful @stefandennis7 you are such a trooper and I know how much you wanted to dance.”

open image in gallery Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell during their appearance on the live show of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC1. ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Dennis, 66, best known for playing the villainous businessman Paul Robinson on the Australian soap Neighbours, is partnered with Buswell, who won last year’s competition with comedian Chris McCausland.

His illness is the latest blow to this year’s season after fellow contestant Dani Dyer was forced to leave the competition when she fractured her ankle in rehearsals ahead of the first live broadcast. She was replaced by Love Island star Amber Davies, who was drafted in as Nikita Kuzmin’s celebrity partner at the last minute.

Prior to that, in August Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn also withdrew from the series due to medical reasons. He was replaced by Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Earlier this week, Vicky Pattison and partner Kai Widdrington missed a scheduled appearance on It Takes Two because of illness.

On Instagram, Pattison shared a picture of recovery essentials, including lozenges, cough syrup, ginger shots, oranges and juice, but said she would be well enough to dance on Saturday night.

Tonight’s episode of Strictly sees the return of Movie Week, a beloved fixture in the show’s run in which the couples dance to famous film soundtracks.

Dennis and Buswell were due to perform the Waltz to “Is It You (I Have Loved)” from Shrek.

Follow along with all Strictly-related live updates here...